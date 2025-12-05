The Sixth Episode of MENtality With Ebuka Has Been Released | Watch It!

Connect with us

Published

Published

15 minutes ago

 on

For the past 6 weeks, the MENtality With Ebuka podcast has been exploring different topics about men. From fatherhood and money to relationships and friendships, the podcast has taken us on various journeys of discovery about men. Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and Banky W have been hosting guests who come to dissect the topics men somewhat shy away from discussing publicly.

For this week, three guests, IK Osakioduwa, Sonariwo OnDeck and Murewa are invited to discuss young boys. They attempt to answer questions such as: Why are so many boys struggling quietly? Who and what are they listening to? And what do they actually need from the men and families around them?

As usual, this is another episode that promises to be enlightening, engaging and encouraging.

Watch it!

