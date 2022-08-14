Connect with us

Check Out These Beautiful Moments from Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's White Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding Was All Shades of Beautiful | See Photos

New Music: Lord Fabo - Mula

Listen to Lyon Sus' Single "Make Up" on BN

Here’s Your First Look at Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

New Music: Kolaboy feat. Flavour - Normal Thing

New Music + Video: The Fifth Culture - Spirit Break Out

New Music: Skiibii - Bobo

Peruzzi drops Two New Singles “Hypertension" & "Things I Need"

New EP: Terri - In Transit

Check Out These Beautiful Moments from Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s White Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

Photo Credit: Photography @zealsphotography

The tale of “happy ever after” will always be a happy one and on Saturday, our excitement was off the roof! This is all thanks to the beautiful Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed!

Over the past few weeks, from their engagement to pre-wedding photos, introduction, civil weddingtrad and now, white wedding… the lovebirds have given us so much to be giddy about! We’re in our feelings with the #MercyIsBlessed wedding and we bet you are too!

Check out these beautiful moments from Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed’s big day below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

