Check Out These Beautiful Moments from Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s White Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

The tale of “happy ever after” will always be a happy one and on Saturday, our excitement was off the roof! This is all thanks to the beautiful Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed!

Over the past few weeks, from their engagement to pre-wedding photos, introduction, civil wedding, trad and now, white wedding… the lovebirds have given us so much to be giddy about! We’re in our feelings with the #MercyIsBlessed wedding and we bet you are too!

Check out these beautiful moments from Mercy Chinwo and Pastor Blessed’s big day below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)