Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed’s Traditional Wedding Was All Shades of Beautiful | See Photos

The wedding bells have been ringing so loud for a lot of our faves this year and yesterday, we had the joy of experiencing the #MercyIsBlessed traditional wedding.

Yesterday, gospel artist and minister, Mercy Chinwo tied the knot traditionally with her boo, Pastor Blessed and it was all shades of beautiful!

Mercy was such an exquisite Rivers and Delta bride as both cultures were beautifully merged. From the outfits to the vibes, colours and love on this day… The #MercyIsBlessed traditional wedding was one for the books!

Enjoy the photos from their beautiful day below:

Credits:

Bride @mercychinwo

Groom @theofficialblessed

Photography @zealsphotography

George fabric @george_by_ruverodesigns

George Outfit @veekeejames_official | @veekee_james

Akwaocha Outfit @prudential_styling

Akwaocha Fabric @mhluxuryworld

Makeup @iheomabeauty

Purse @luxe_xtra

Accessories @_luideo_

Hairstylist @zhihairspa

Stylist @may8gallery

Planners @events_by_pae | @arbelaevents

Videography @lanreeshofilms

Hand fan @leolishartistry