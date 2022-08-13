Asisat Oshoala Nominated for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

France Football has announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, with the award honouring Europe’s top female and male players over the past year.

Super Falcons and FC Barcelona forward player, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or Award for Player of the Year. She was nominated with 19 other players such as Selma Bacha, Fridolina Rolfo, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Catarina Macario, Alexia Putellas, Alexandra Popp, Aitana Bonmat, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman, and Ada Hegerberg.

Nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or in the male category are Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois, Rafael Leao, Mohamed Salah, Joshua Kimmich, Christopher Nkunku, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Bernardo Silva, Vinicius Junior, Luis Diaz, Karim Benzema, and Fabinho to mention a few.

