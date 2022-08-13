Connect with us

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Nominated for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Music Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Here’s Your First Look at Mercy Chinwo & Pastor Blessed's Traditional Wedding | #MercyIsBlessed

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

We Love ❤️... Sweet Moments from Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku's Wedding in the Maldives

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Watch the Trailer for "Obara 'M (My Blood)" starring Nancy Isime, Nkem Owoh & Onyeka Onwenu

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

#BNxBBNaija7: 10 Questions With Christy O on Her Time in Biggie's House & Fave HMs

Music Scoop

New EP: Terri - In Transit

Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

Mary Remmy & Jason Njoku Are Getting Married Again ❤️

BN TV Relationships Scoop

Lori Harvey Shares Her Relationship Green Flags And What She’s Learned From Dating

Nollywood Scoop

You Need to See these Sizzling Hot Photos of "Hey, You" Stars Efe Irele & Timini Egbuson

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

"For me, the authenticity was important" - Akin Omotoso on Directing “Rise” the Movie Based on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Life

Scoop

Asisat Oshoala Nominated for the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or

Published

31 mins ago

 on

France Football has announced the full list of nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or, with the award honouring Europe’s top female and male players over the past year.

Super Falcons and FC Barcelona forward player, Asisat Oshoala has been nominated for the Women’s Ballon d’Or Award for Player of the Year. She was nominated with 19 other players such as Selma Bacha, Fridolina Rolfo, Vivianne Miedema, Lucy Bronze, Sam Kerr, Christiane Endler, Lena Oberdorf, Kadidiatou Diani, Catarina Macario, Alexia Putellas, Alexandra Popp, Aitana Bonmat, Wendie Renard, Alex Morgan, Beth Mead, Marie-Antoinette Katoto, Millie Bright, Trinity Rodman, and Ada Hegerberg.

Nominees for this year’s Ballon d’Or in the male category are Cristiano Ronaldo, Thibaut Courtois, Rafael Leao, Mohamed Salah, Joshua Kimmich, Christopher Nkunku, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Robert Lewandowski, Sadio Mané, Bernardo Silva, Vinicius Junior, Luis Diaz, Karim Benzema, and Fabinho to mention a few.

See the full list here.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

BellaNaija’s New Series Explores How We Should Tell African Stories

Dennis Isong: Why Investing in Short-Let Apartments is Good Business

Adedamola Adedayo: “Waje 2.0” Recalls the Familiar From its Parent Album, W.A.J.E

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

Celebrating the Life and Times of Biyi Bandele
css.php