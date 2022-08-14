Movies & TV
#BNxBBNaija7: Catch All the Highlights from Saturday Night’s ‘Orijinal Party’
As the third week comes to an end, last night brought another LIT Saturday Night Party with the Big Brother Naija Level Up HMs, and DJ Sparrow did not come to play!
Shoutout to @TobiDjSparrow. This playlist is good!
Thank you, @OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
At the Saturday Night Party, Chichi got pushed away from dancing with Groovy by Ilebaye. This did not go well with her and she made sure her disgust was expressed. An interrupted dance turned into an exchange of words between the two ladies.
The party started on a rough note for Chichi and Ilebaye. Ilebaye was caught crying on Chomzy‘s shoulder after getting into an altercation with Chichi in the garden. Chichi did not appreciate Ilebaye’s approach when she wanted Groovy to dance with Phyna instead of Chichi.
The two were caught dancing together, and according to Chichi, Ilebaye intercepted their dance, and aggressively pushed her away, and she did not appreciate that.
They left the party room to talk about the issue in the garden with Groovy. After apologising, Chichi did not accept the apology, instead calling Ilebaye a low-life. She did not take kindly to that and walked away crying. Chomzy came in to save the day and offered her comfort as she continued to shed tears.
She opened up to Chomzy about how she was not ready to leave the house, referring to her nomination.
Her goal is to at least get to the top five, and she does not understand why Chichi did not accept her apology and why she called her a low-life.
Ilebaye getting comfort from Chomzy was peculiar, considering that she was gisting about her earlier to both Phyna and Amaka, respectively. She was telling both of them that she does not understand why Chomzy does not like her and how she gives her a bad eye whenever they meet up.
Ilebaye was seen dancing with Dotun, and he eventually came to the garden to comfort Ilebaye. Ilebaye asked Dotun, “Between me and her, who is the low-life?” “I am not a stripper,” she continued to add to Dotun.
Chomzy left Ilebaye in Dotun’s hands and went to offer comfort to Chichi, who kept going on about the altercation. She retold the story to Chomzy and called Ilebaye a fake. “If you want to bring the fire, I will bring a storm,” she said.
Well, with all that drama, let’s catch you up with all that went on in the party room below:
The housemates are ready for tonight’s party. Love their @OrijinNigeria caps and geles.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/QOwO3tRERu
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Which housemate are you looking forward to watching on the dance floor tonight?#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Tonight, it’s pour the @OrijinNigeria and get lit!#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/XMY7GYOWQs
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
The energy is just right tonight! Let's see the housemates bring it on. #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Love how colourful this @OrijinNigeria party is. Our culture is beautiful 😍
.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/QxRBQQOoOp
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Are the ladies doing 'group dancing' tonight?👀
They've taken over the dance floor o.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
We see you Hermes and Allysyn. #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/3NFpjDAoBM
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Why are Daniella and Khalid apart nau?#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Okay nau. Allysyn and Deji in the middle of the dance floor.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
What just happened between Groovy and Phyna? 👀@OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
.@TobiDjSparrow pon deck! Izz going!@OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/1eE9C3hwlW
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
No Cyph? No problem! One thing Doyin will do is enjoy herself! Love it.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
“Your crush is here. Act normal”@OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/4kUZjNzoEU
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
What’s the gist about Diana and Giddyfia? Someone should fill us in plis.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
So many gists going on outside the party. We can’t even keep up. 😫#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Everyone be selecting who Groovy should dance with, except Groovy himself. Man cannot dance with anyone without causing Inter-Level Wahala.@OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Pharmsavi to Diana: “Where are your glasses? Why are you so beautiful?”#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
The moment Bryann’s song #Longe came on.@OrijinNigeria #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BNBBNGuinness pic.twitter.com/T9KjHF9YSm
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Chomzy and Groovy have found their way to each other.#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Phyna and Eloswag still dey run things? #BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022
Everyone having relationship problems. Meanwhile, Bella and Sheggz 👇🏾#BBNaija #BBNaijaLevelUp #BNxBBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/Hdl0e5iG25
— BellaNaija (@bellanaija) August 13, 2022