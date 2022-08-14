Connect with us

#BNxBBNaija7: Catch All the Highlights from Saturday Night’s ‘Orijinal Party’

Photo Credit: @bigbronaija

As the third week comes to an end, last night brought another LIT Saturday Night Party with the Big Brother Naija Level Up HMs, and DJ Sparrow did not come to play!

At the Saturday Night Party, Chichi got pushed away from dancing with Groovy by Ilebaye. This did not go well with her and she made sure her disgust was expressed. An interrupted dance turned into an exchange of words between the two ladies.

The party started on a rough note for Chichi and Ilebaye. Ilebaye was caught crying on Chomzy‘s shoulder after getting into an altercation with Chichi in the garden. Chichi did not appreciate Ilebaye’s approach when she wanted Groovy to dance with Phyna instead of Chichi.

The two were caught dancing together, and according to Chichi, Ilebaye intercepted their dance, and aggressively pushed her away, and she did not appreciate that.

They left the party room to talk about the issue in the garden with Groovy. After apologising, Chichi did not accept the apology, instead calling Ilebaye a low-life. She did not take kindly to that and walked away crying. Chomzy came in to save the day and offered her comfort as she continued to shed tears.

She opened up to Chomzy about how she was not ready to leave the house, referring to her nomination.

Her goal is to at least get to the top five, and she does not understand why Chichi did not accept her apology and why she called her a low-life.

Ilebaye getting comfort from Chomzy was peculiar, considering that she was gisting about her earlier to both Phyna and Amaka, respectively. She was telling both of them that she does not understand why Chomzy does not like her and how she gives her a bad eye whenever they meet up.

Ilebaye was seen dancing with Dotun, and he eventually came to the garden to comfort Ilebaye. Ilebaye asked Dotun, “Between me and her, who is the low-life?” “I am not a stripper,” she continued to add to Dotun.

Chomzy left Ilebaye in Dotun’s hands and went to offer comfort to Chichi, who kept going on about the altercation. She retold the story to Chomzy and called Ilebaye a fake. “If you want to bring the fire, I will bring a storm,” she said.

Well, with all that drama, let’s catch you up with all that went on in the party room below:

