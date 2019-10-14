Police Discover Another Torture Centre with 300 Inmates in Daura

The Police authorities have discovered another torture centre allegedly meant to be a reformation place for children with character deformation in Daura, Katsina state.

TVC reports that the police raided the centre following a riot by the inmates over excessive abuses.

The centre is being operated by one Malam Bello in Daura town and had reportedly been in existence for decades.

Last month, a similar centre with over 300 inmates was discovered in Rigasa, Kaduna state.

More than 300 inmates, in critical conditions were discovered in the small mud house.

TVC said the house has been shut down by the Commissioner of Police in Katsina state.

