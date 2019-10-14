Aisha Buhari Speaks on Rumours about President Buhari Marrying another Wife

First lady, Aisha Buhari on Sunday said it was not her duty to confirm or deny the rumour that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to get married to another wife.

She told BBC Hausa that the responsibility to confirm or deny the rumour was that of those involved in the matter.

Speaking in Hausa, she said: “He is the one they said is getting married not me so he is the one that should publicly deny it. The person they said he’s getting married to didn’t deny it initially, she waited until the wedding didn’t hold on the said date before she publicly denied it.”

Aisha Buhari also called for urgent action against the menace of fake news.

The social media was abuzz last weekend with news that President Buhari was to get married to one of his ministers.

Listen: