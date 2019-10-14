Connect with us

News

Aisha Buhari Speaks on Rumours about President Buhari Marrying another Wife

News

Police Discover Another Torture Centre with 300 Inmates in Daura

News

Journalist 'Fisayo Soyombo goes Undercover to Expose Bribery & Corruption in this Lagos Police Station

News

Sanwo-Olu Declares State of Emergency on Dilapidated Roads in Lagos

Inspired News

Kenya's Brigid Kosgei Smashes 16-year Old Women's Marathon World Record

News

Aisha Buhari returns to Abuja after UK Holiday

News

LASG assures Safety after Loaded Petrol Tanker fell at Otedola Bridge

News

11-year-old Naomi Oloyede gets Standing Ovation after Speech at UNODC Anti-Corruption Conference in Vienna

News

Stormzy talks Racism, Rap Culture & Diversity On the Cover of Time Magazine's "Next Generation Leaders" Issue

News

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge Becomes first Person to Finish a Marathon Under 2 Hours

News

Aisha Buhari Speaks on Rumours about President Buhari Marrying another Wife

BellaNaija.com

Published

35 mins ago

 on

First lady, Aisha Buhari on Sunday said it was not her duty to confirm or deny the rumour that her husband, President Muhammadu Buhari was planning to get married to another wife.

She told BBC Hausa that the responsibility to confirm or deny the rumour was that of those involved in the matter.

Speaking in Hausa, she said: “He is the one they said is getting married not me so he is the one that should publicly deny it. The person they said he’s getting married to didn’t deny it initially, she waited until the wedding didn’t hold on the said date before she publicly denied it.”

Aisha Buhari also called for urgent action against the menace of fake news.

The social media was abuzz last weekend with news that President Buhari was to get married to one of his ministers.

Listen:

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Jean Clare Oge: The Invisible Illness

Abdulwaheed Alayande of TREP LABS is Our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week

Omolola Olorunnisola: Teach Your Children About Money

Dear Nigerians, We Need To Stop Defecating in Public!

Temi Olajide: Practical Ways to Handle Your Child’s Tantrums

Advertisement
css.php