We've Got the Details on Aisha Buhari's Meeting with the Wives of Service Chiefs

4 hours ago

During a courtesy visit to the State House on Monday, June 14, 2021, the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, met with the wives of service chiefs.

Aisha Buhari spoke with them about how they might assist their husbands in carrying out the President’s and the nation’s mandates to safeguard Nigeria and its citizens.

The First Lady highlighted the role that women play in nation-building as spouses of public officers and charged them to optimize their contribution in that regard. She enjoined them to uphold the spirit of camaraderie, which is common among the families of security forces that manifests during times of joy and sorrow.

She also called for regular and timely payment of benefits of retired and deceased soldiers so that the affected families get their benefits as at when due and to further serve as motivation for the security forces. She used the opportunity to urge appropriate authorities to conclude the employment of more security officers to address the intractable security problems facing the nation.

Speaking earlier, the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff, Victoria Irabor, who led the delegation, commended Aisha Buhari for her motherly role and constant support to the families of security officers and personnel. She recalled that many families of injured or deceased security officers have been supported by the First Lady through regular empowerment programmes. She confirmed that officers and their families are encouraged by the kind gesture and urged her colleagues to emulate the good heart of the First Lady by staying in touch with the soldiers’ families at all times.

The event was attended by the wives of service chiefs, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General, Department of State Services, and the National Security Adviser, respectively.

Check out the photos below.

