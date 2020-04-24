Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan & Former First Ladies are helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

Desperate times they say call for desperate measures, and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, many individuals are rallying around to help out in any way they can.

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari is also at the forefront with her husband, putting in the much-needed work through the avenue of her “Get Involved Initiative” created to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Aisha recently expressed appreciation to the former first ladies who participated and contributed in her “Get Involved Initiative” especially Patience Jonathan who was praised for donating her hospital for use in the fight against coronavirus.

Sharing photos of the contributions on Twitter, Aisha Buhari stated that Patience Jonathan willingly released her hospital to be used as a COVID-19 isolation center temporarily. She also listed donated items as hospital beds, bedsheets, Personal Protective Equipment-PPE, and medications.

APPRECIATION #GETINVOLVED #FIGHTCOVID19

I would like to express my appreciation to all those who responded to our call through my GET INVOLVED INITIATIVE to contribute towards the fight against Covid 19. I thank Nigerians particularly all Former First Ladies for their Goodwill pic.twitter.com/1Wzuky2ZlA — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) April 23, 2020

and some contributions in kind especially Dame Patience Jonathan for willingly releasing her hospital that’s in court but still under her possession to be used as a Covid -19 isolation center TEMPORARILY. All the donated items including hospital beds, bedsheets, pic.twitter.com/7ayhf4U8PY — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) April 23, 2020

Photo Credit: @Aishambuhari