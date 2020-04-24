Connect with us

Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan & Former First Ladies are helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Desperate times they say call for desperate measures, and in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, many individuals are rallying around to help out in any way they can.

The first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari is also at the forefront with her husband, putting in the much-needed work through the avenue of her “Get Involved Initiative” created to help in the fight against coronavirus.

Aisha recently expressed appreciation to the former first ladies who participated and contributed in her “Get Involved Initiative” especially Patience Jonathan who was praised for donating her hospital for use in the fight against coronavirus.

Sharing photos of the contributions on Twitter, Aisha Buhari stated that Patience Jonathan willingly released her hospital to be used as a COVID-19 isolation center temporarily. She also listed donated items as hospital beds, bedsheets, Personal Protective Equipment-PPE, and medications.

Photo Credit: @Aishambuhari

BellaNaija.com

