Connect with us

News

Coronavirus: ECOWAS Appoints Buhari as Champion of COVID-19 Response | Check out other Updates

News

Aisha Buhari, Patience Jonathan & other Former First Ladies are helping in the Fight Against Coronavirus

News

Instagram Is Working on a Feature to Memorialize Deceased Users

News

WHO says Coronavirus Will Be With Us for a Long Time + Other Updates

News

Nasir El-Rufai is now Coronavirus Free!

News

The Federal Government is Postponing WAEC & NECO Indefinitely

News

Human Trials for Coronavirus Vaccine to Start in UK on Thursday + Other Updates

News

COVID-19: Donald Trump temporarily Suspends all Immigration into the US + Other Updates

News

Oil Price in the US drops Below Zero & Nigerians Respond with the Most Hilarious Memes

News

President Nana Akufo-Addo lifts Restriction of Movement in Accra & Kumasi | Check Out Other Updates

News

Coronavirus: ECOWAS Appoints Buhari as Champion of COVID-19 Response | Check out other Updates

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Image

Nigeria Records 108 New Cases Of COVID-19, As Total Rises To 981

108 new cases of coronavirus were on Thursday night reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), bringing the total cases to 981. In the new cases reported, Lagos had 78 cases, 14 in FCT, five in Ogun, four in Gombe, three in Borno, two in Akwa Ibom, one in Kwara, one in Plateau.

Image

Niger State government enforces the compulsory use of face masks in public

The Niger State government has flagged off the commencement of the wearing of face masks in the state.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello who disclosed that over 300,000 face masks have been locally produced and available for free distribution, stated that anyone found outside their homes without face masks would be arrested.

Image

ECOWAS appoints Buhari champion of COVID-19 response

Member countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have appointed Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as the coordinator of the sub-regions’ response to coronavirus.

ECOWAS countries in the West Africa region have all implemented different measures including social distancing, stay-at-home order curfews, travel bans, and lockdowns in key regions and cities to curb the pandemic.

Osun State government announces mandatory use of face mask

The Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has announced the mandatory use of face masks in public places by residents. In a statement released on Thursday afternoon, the state governor said the mandatory use of face masks will take effect from Friday, April 24th.

 

 

Germany football league Bundesliga will resume on May 9 with just 322 people per game allowed into stadiums

Germany’s Bundesliga is set to become the first major European league to resume amid the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was made during a video conference on Thursday, April 23, between representatives of all 36 clubs in the top two divisions.

The decision to restart games on May 9 was made after the remaining league matches were initially suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to Mail Online, matches will take place behind closed doors with a maximum of 322 people allowed in and around stadiums for top-flight Bundesliga matches and 270 for second-tier games.

The publication also reported that drastic changes will be made with hygiene precautions to be put in place, including widespread testing of players and coaches at an estimated cost of £2.2million, while protective masks will be mandatory for some in attendance.

South Africa to ease lockdown from May 1

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday said a five-week nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be slowly eased starting from May. He said:

We have accordingly decided that beyond Thursday the 30th of April, we should begin a gradual and phased recovery. We will implement what we call a risk-adjusted strategy through which we take a deliberate and cautious approach to the easing of current lockdown restrictions.

Image

China pledges $30m to WHO for coronavirus fight

China announced on Thursday that it will donate another $30 million to the World Health Organization to help in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The United States, which is the WHO’s biggest contributor, accused the WHO last week of “mismanaging” the COVID-19 crisis, drawing ire from Beijing as both countries spar over the deadly virus. In announcing the funding freeze last week, US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of covering up the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak in China before it spread.

Photo Credit: @NGRPresident

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Do you want to win that job or contract? Sign up now

Star Features

Tolulope Ibiyeye: Go On… Have Those Conversations!

Your Child’s Academic Mediocrity or Failure Should Not Be Treated as a Stain on Your White!

Yewande Jinadu: 3 Career Lessons From My Mother

Chineze Aina: Is the Lockdown Affecting Your Sex Life?

Olawunmi Adegoke: Of Perception & Relationship Building

Advertisement
css.php