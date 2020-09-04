A Sneak Peek Inside Aisha Hanan Buhari & Muhammad Turad’s Wedding | #HamadForever

The third daughter of the President and First lady of Nigeria, Aisha Hanan Buhari and the special adviser to the Minister of Works and Housing in Nigeria, Muhammad Turad‘s wedding ceremony is currently going on, and we’ve got a sneak peek on the amazingness in photos.

One thing you can expect to see from this wedding apart from lots of love is lots of culture and tradition!

Turad is the son of former House of Representatives member, Sani Sha’aban and his mother’s name is Munirat Marwa. Aisha is a graduate of Photography from the prestigious Ravensbourne University, England.

The proud mother of the bride, Aisha Buhari, took to her Instagram to celebrate the precious day, sharing a photo of the bride and the groom with the caption:

#HamadForever Alhamdullilah

A peek at the decor + the gift box!

Credits:

@aishambuhari

Photography: @bighweddings

Decor: @bluevelvetmarquee