BBNaija Day – 47: Trikytee wins the Arena Games & Housemates Get Ready to turn up with DJ Kaywise

Trikytee blows to a win

Today’s Betway Arena Game was all about balloons and only one Housemate could blow himself to victory. Trikytee has won the seventh Betway Nigeria Arena Games. After facing a five-stage obstacle Challenge, Trikytee emerged winner in one minute, 45 seconds. He was followed closely by Prince who finished in one minute, 49 seconds.

The Challenge

The Arena Games was all about balloons divided into five obstacle courses. The first course was to pick up an empty balloon, blow it up and use the air to move the four plastic cups carefully placed on the table from their current position to the bulls-eye position on the opposite end of the table without knocking any off. For the next stage, the Housemates had to pop balloons with a dart before proceeding to blow up a balloon in a cup to make a stack of cups. The fourth stage had them crawling through a tunnel with a balloon before finally hopping with two additional balloons to the finish line. They had three minutes to complete the course and any infringement attracted a 10 seconds penalty.

The Winner

After an intense competition that saw Lucy and Erica not being able to make it past the first stage and Kiddwaya trying to slide to the finish line, Trikytee emerged victorious completing the Challenge in record time.

The Wins

Courtesy of Betway, Trikytee got 20 BB Naira added to their wallet for winning. Kiddwaya also received 20 BB Naira for winning the previous Arena Games. Nengi, Ozo, Erica, Neo and Laycon had earlier won the Betway trivia and they each received 25 BB Naira.

Tell-all session

The Housemates spend time with Biggie in the Diary Room as they talk about the fight over team selection amongst other things.

While talking about who to blame for the altercation during the Amatem Task, the Housemates talked about how they felt in the House. A few felt great, another set of the Housemates felt the energy in the House seems had been low in recent times. A situation Kiddwaya attributes to Housemates’ attitudes, them becoming too emotional and also because they were getting fed up with each other after being together for so long.

For those who felt great, they have their wins from Tasks this week to thank for that. Nengi was particularly pleased about her Johnnie Walker win but slightly sad that she didn’t have enough time for the Oppo Task. Trikytee has just been in a great mood all week long. Another thing responsible for their feel-good mood in the House was their Wager Task and they were all too pleased to talk about it.

Celebrating old Housemates

Their Wager Task involved them celebrating some of the Evicted Housemates by imitating them. Not only were they pleased with their performance, but they were also happy they got to reminisce about some of the old Housemates they bonded with before they were Evicted. Dorathy talked about how happy it made them feel that they continued imitating the Housemates long after their presentation was over. Nengi and Prince agreed they did quite well, saying they brought their A-Game to the Task. Neo on his part loved that it wasn’t scripted and was quite proud of the outcome.

The team selection hullabaloo

The argument that took place between Lucy and some of the Housemates over team selection was a major conversation during the Diary session, with some Housemates blaming Lucy for it all. Dorathy felt Lucy was becoming intentional with her antics just to push people’s buttons and it was getting exhausting. Some of the other Housemates like Laycon and Nengi felt the hullabaloo wasn’t necessary and could have been handled better. Lucy, the centre of attraction said the Housemates were just making it seem like she was the most difficult person to work with. She suggested that it was either the Housemates accepted her for who she was or leave her alone.

With Housemates like Neo and Ozo agree that the situation in the House is getting tense, we hope Kiddwaya’s prediction that Saturday Night Party will liven the mood and ease the tension will actually come through.

A Betway boost

The Big Brother Naija Housemates made it through for another round of the Betway Sports Trivia today.