Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV

#BNMovieFeature: There's so much to learn from Theresa Traore Dahlberg's "Ouaga Girls" Documentary

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

The Drama Never Stops! Catch Episode 4 of "Witches"

BN TV

SwankyJerry is the Latest Guest on Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ikorodu Bois’ Tribute to Chadwick Boseman Will Melt Your Heart

Beauty BN TV

Selena Gomez has the Ultimate Guide to Having the Perfect Cat Eye

BN TV

Two Waffle Recipes from Sisi Yemmie? Yes Please!

BN TV

Blessing Egbe's "Fancy Teens" Series is about Greed, Peer Pressure & Drug Use in Teenagers | Watch Episode 1

BN TV

Toyin Abraham has a Few Things to Say about People Living Fake Lives

BN TV Movies & TV

A New Web Series "Sincerely, Daisy" is Coming - See the Trailer

BN TV Music

Tems is discussing her Trajectory into the Spotlight on "MU Narratives"

BN TV

#BNMovieFeature: There’s so much to learn from Theresa Traore Dahlberg’s “Ouaga Girls” Documentary

BN TV

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

We kicked things off in 2017 (Yes, we’ve featured over a hundred movies so far!)

In this section, we showcase full-length Nigerian movies for our film-loving BNers. There are throwback movies, new movies, Yoruba movies, Igbo movies, Hausa movies, English movies, Short films, Serials and so much more.

There’s so much to look forward to and you can also take a look at our past features here.

***

This month of September, we’re spotlighting a couple of documentaries from across Africa. This week’s focus is a documentary titled, “Ouaga Girls” from Burkina Faso, directed by Theresa Traore Dahlberg and produced by David Herdies.

Synopsis

A group of young women from Ouagadougou study at a girls’ school to become auto mechanics. The classmates become their port of safety, joy and sisterhood, all while they are going through the life-changing transition into becoming adults in a country boiling with political changes.

Using interesting narrative solutions, Theresa Traore Dahlberg depicts their last school years and also succeeds in showing the country’s violent past and present. This is a feature-film debut and coming-of-age film with warmth, laughter, heartbreak and depth.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
BN TV

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Join our ONLINE CAIE Refresher course NOW. From August until October

Star Features

Mike Hunder: These 7 Tips Will Give Your Business the Digital Footprint It Needs

Laetitia Mugerwa: We Need to Bring an End to Cyber Violence 

Jessica Ireju: Time is Not Your Enemy

Peter Molokwu: Protect Your Mental Health At All Cost

Why Are We Not Talking About the Abducted Kaduna School Children?

Advertisement
css.php