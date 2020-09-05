BNMovieFeature: There’s so much to learn from Theresa Traore Dahlberg’s “Ouaga Girls” Documentary

The much-loved #BNMovieFeature is kicking off the new month of August with Yoruba Movies.

***

This month of September, we’re spotlighting a couple of documentaries from across Africa. This week’s focus is a documentary titled, “Ouaga Girls” from Burkina Faso, directed by Theresa Traore Dahlberg and produced by David Herdies.

Synopsis

A group of young women from Ouagadougou study at a girls’ school to become auto mechanics. The classmates become their port of safety, joy and sisterhood, all while they are going through the life-changing transition into becoming adults in a country boiling with political changes.

Using interesting narrative solutions, Theresa Traore Dahlberg depicts their last school years and also succeeds in showing the country’s violent past and present. This is a feature-film debut and coming-of-age film with warmth, laughter, heartbreak and depth.

Watch the video below: