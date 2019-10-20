Connect with us

News

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

News

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

Inspired News Scoop

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

News Scoop

Meghan Markle gets Candid about Negative Press, Pregnancy & Motherhood: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay" | WATCH

News

Maleek Berry drops New Single “Someone Falling” | Listen on BN

News Scoop

Actress Keira Hewatch shows us all How to be Human as she rescues lady (Ene) Abandoned at Ajah

News

Fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha Market, Lives and Properties Lost

News

Ben Enwonwu's "Christine" sells for $1.4 million thanks to Google Search

News

Prince Harry Gets Emotional Over Meghan's Pregnancy & Fatherhood During Speech at 2019 WellChild Awards

Career Inspired News

Nigerian Air Force wings First Female Fighter, Combat Helicopter Pilots, Decorates First Female Air Warrant Officer

News

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

BellaNaija.com

Published

23 hours ago

 on

A lion on Saturday, was said to have escaped from its cage at the Kano Zoo.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, made this known via his Twitter page.

Yakassai warned Nigerians living around the zoo to be vigilant and careful.

He, however, added that the lion was still within the premises of the zoo as authorities were working to capture the wild cat. The post read:

It Is true that a Lion in Kano Zoo has escaped and the authorities are doing everything humanly possible to capture it. So far theres no cause for alarm as the lion is still within the premises of the Kano Zoo but those living within the area are advised to be vigilante.

 

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Money Matters with Nimi: Don’t Wait Until It’s Too Late to Prepare for Health Emergencies

7 Things People Who Wear Braces Don’t Appreciate Your Comments On

Ngozi Florence Ojeogwu: Here’s Why You Should Totally Get a Massage

Rita Chidinma: Much Ado about Big Brother Naija

Michael Afenfia: Charting a New Career Path, Breast Cancer Awareness & the Life of Rain

Advertisement
css.php