Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo
A lion on Saturday, was said to have escaped from its cage at the Kano Zoo.
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s media aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, made this known via his Twitter page.
Yakassai warned Nigerians living around the zoo to be vigilant and careful.
He, however, added that the lion was still within the premises of the zoo as authorities were working to capture the wild cat. The post read:
It Is true that a Lion in Kano Zoo has escaped and the authorities are doing everything humanly possible to capture it. So far theres no cause for alarm as the lion is still within the premises of the Kano Zoo but those living within the area are advised to be vigilante.