FG Orders Suspension of Planned USSD Service Charge

Journalist ‘Fisayo Soyombo goes Undercover to Reveal Drug abuse, Sodomy & Pimping in Ikoyi Prison (Part II)

Glory Osei Releases Statement Concerning Alleged Fraud & Hostility to Employees

Residents warned to take Caution as Lion Escapes from Kano Zoo

Kidnappers Demand N50m Ransom for Police Chief

"I believed I could achieve it and I did" - Nigeria's First Female Fighter Jet Pilot Kafayat Sanni

Meghan Markle gets Candid about Negative Press, Pregnancy & Motherhood: "Not many people have asked if I'm okay" | WATCH

Maleek Berry drops New Single “Someone Falling” | Listen on BN

Actress Keira Hewatch shows us all How to be Human as she rescues lady (Ene) Abandoned at Ajah

Fuel tanker explodes in Onitsha Market, Lives and Properties Lost

BellaNaija.com

Published

14 hours ago

 on

The federal government has ordered the suspension of the proposed increase in supplementary service data (USSD) channels to access banking services.

According to Guardian, some telecommunications network service providers had sent notices to their subscribers that with effect from Monday, USSD will attract extra charges.

The notification read: “Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you,” adding that the development was requested by users’ banks.

The new charge would have seen customers paying N12 for every minute spent on the USSD channel but in light of the new development, the minister of communications, Isa Pantami ordered a halt to the plan until his office was briefed.

The press statement by the federal ministry of communications read:

The attention of the federal ministry of communications has been drawn to the viral text message allegedly sent by the Mobile Network Operator MTN Nigeria and other Mobile Operators notifying subscribers of a four naira (N4:00) charge per 20 seconds on USSD access to banking services from the 21st of October 2019,” he said in a statement, Uwa Suleiman, spokeswoman of the ministry, issued on his behalf.

The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FllM is unaware of this development and has hereby directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ensures the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.

Banking services were introduced on USSD channels to ensure easier access.

Photo Credit: @isapantami

BellaNaija.com

1 Comment

  1. by_stander

    October 21, 2019 at 1:11 pm

    Well seems She has it under control.

    Reply

