Connect with us

News

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

News

#BringBackOurGirls Launches Renewed Global Campaign for 112 Abducted Chibok Girls “Until All are Free”

News

Twitter Is Opening an Office in Ghana for Africa Operations

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: A Summary of the Stories Worth Reading on BellaNaija This Week

News

"OffAir with Gbemi & Toolz" is Back for Another Season

News

Lagos State Government relaxes restrictions on social gatherings & event centres across the state

BN TV Music News

Go Behind the Scenes of Fireboy's "Champion" Music Video featuring D Smoke

News

Buckingham Palace says Prince Philip has passed away

News

What You Should Know About the New Acting Inspector-General of Police Usman Baba Alkali

Career Features News

Hello Young Nigerians & South Africans! Applications for the 2021 Global Citizen Fellowship Program Powered by Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD are Now Open!

News

You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

Published

5 hours ago

 on

A while back, the federal government, through Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunication companies in Nigeria to suspend the sale, registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM Cards.

According to This Day, the FG has now lifted the ban on the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards after the National Digital Identity Policy for SIM card registration was reviewed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and industry stakeholders on Thursday.

Directing the (NCC) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to guarantee the strict following of provisions of the National Digital Identity Policy for SIM card registration by all operators and subscribers, Pantami stated that the process has been developed in the best interest of the country.

Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant to the Minister, stated that the policy had been approved for implementation by President Muhammadu Buhari in March after an earlier policy was approved in February. The final amendments to the revised policy which were completed on April 14 will make compulsory use of the (NIN) for all SIM registration. The policy also incorporates guidelines on new SIM acquisition, activation and replacement.

Read the statement:

For the corporate registration, institutions will be required to appoint a telecoms master (at the minimum of an executive management level) to provide the operational primary NIN representation. The telecoms master will also be responsible to ensuring that the users provide their NINs to serve as a secondary NIN.

For IoT/M2M activations, SIM security protocols would be implemented on the SIM profile to ensure that SIMs can only be used for point-to-point data services specific to the URL they are working with. All other services will be barred

Nonetheless, the federal government is committed to supporting all Nigerians and legal residents to obtain a NIN. The biometric verification process has been slower than anticipated, owing largely to the non-adherence of many previous SIM biometric capture processes to the NIMC standards.

The revised policy will ensure that operators conform to the required standards for biometric capture. The guidelines in the policy have been painstakingly developed and while they are thorough, it should be noted that they have been developed that way in national interest since the SIM is essentially a national resource. Citizens and legal residents are encouraged to bear with the government as the process has been developed in the best interest of the country.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Kristina Marshall: Top 10 Home Design Trends of 2021

#BNCreativesCorner: Nana Frimpong Oduro’s Art Explores the Many Parts of Our Split Personalities

People Were Asked to Share their Most Awkward Date Experience & the Replies Are Quite Interesting

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Slay On with Custom-Made Dresses from Omaji Designs

BN Prose: The Death That Parts Our Ways by Uzezi Agboge
Advertisement
css.php