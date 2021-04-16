You Can Now Get New SIM Cards & Replace Lost Cards from April 19

A while back, the federal government, through Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ordered telecommunication companies in Nigeria to suspend the sale, registration and activation of new Subscriber Identity Module (SIM Cards.

According to This Day, the FG has now lifted the ban on the sale, registration and activation of new SIM Cards after the National Digital Identity Policy for SIM card registration was reviewed by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami and industry stakeholders on Thursday.

Directing the (NCC) and National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to guarantee the strict following of provisions of the National Digital Identity Policy for SIM card registration by all operators and subscribers, Pantami stated that the process has been developed in the best interest of the country.

Femi Adeluyi, Technical Assistant to the Minister, stated that the policy had been approved for implementation by President Muhammadu Buhari in March after an earlier policy was approved in February. The final amendments to the revised policy which were completed on April 14 will make compulsory use of the (NIN) for all SIM registration. The policy also incorporates guidelines on new SIM acquisition, activation and replacement.

