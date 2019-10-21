Glory Osei Releases Statement Concerning Alleged Fraud & Hostility to Employees

Connect with us

BellaNaija.com

Published

13 hours ago

 on

Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho, who, according to Twitter users is her husband, have been accused by several people of  fraud and hostility to employees.

Glory Osei and Muyiwa Folorunsho, owners of Divergent Enterprise which owns Landlagos, Shapeyou, 234logistics, Casual Becky, Porkoyum, Porkmoney, True Rebel and Hyberfactory.

It all started when a lady shared on twitter how she was fired from their company. According to the lady, the office environment was very hostile because of the ‘CEOs’. She eventually got fired for coming late to work after the vehicle conveying her was involved in an accident.

Since then, several Twitter users have shared their experiences.

Glory Osei has issued a statement in response to the accusation. Read below

Read the press release below:

View this post on Instagram

OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE.

A post shared by Glory Osei (@gloryosei) on

