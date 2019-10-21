BBNaija’s Cindy Okafor Gets Car Gift from Fan

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate, Cindy Okafor is has just got a car gift from one of her fans.

Cindy shared photos of herself with the car on her Instagram page and wrote:

“Thank You @florichceo for the NEW CAR, How Grateful I am.

@florichceo you are more than a big sis, to me you are God sent. I am still dumbfounded and still looking for the right words to say a very BIG “THANK YOU”. This is my little way of saying, thank you so much for this. And also I am using this medium to say a very big Thank You to Everyone. Thank You 300K F-ARMY-LY. Keep Supporting and Stay Blessed.”

Photo Credit: @cindyokafor