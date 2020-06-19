Special Adviser to Ajimobi Debunks Death Rumors about the Former Governor

Last night, social media was buzzing with reports that former Oyo State governor, Abiola Ajimobi, passed away.

The Special Adviser to Ajimobi on Communication and Strategy, Bolaji Tunji, has dismissed such reports in a press statement. He asked the public to disregard rumours circulating on social media.

Kindly disregard the rumours, just rumours. In all, we remain prayerful.

Fatima Ganduje-Ajimobi, who is the daughter of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano, also dismissed reports of his death. She wrote:

Thank you for all the messages but our father is still alive, alhamdulillah. When it is our time we will all die so wait first…