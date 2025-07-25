A VIP Pass Inside the Transformative Dice Immersion With Juliet Ehimuan, Hannatu Musawa, Dakore Egbuson, and More

Beyond Limits recently led a high-level delegation of African leaders on a strategic exploration of innovation ecosystems in Los Angeles and Atlanta, USA, as part of its DICE Global Immersion 2025 programme, underlining its unshaken dedication to advancing leadership and strengthening ecosystem development across Africa and beyond its borders.

The delegation, led by Dr. Juliet Ehimuan, former Google West Africa Director and Founder of Beyond Limits, included Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa, Nigeria’s Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy; and Dakore Egbuson Akande, renowned Nollywood actor, producer and entrepreneur, alongside other top creatives, C-Suite executives, and influential leaders from across the public and private sectors.

Throughout the week-long immersion, delegates engaged with top U.S. institutions shaping the future of technology, creativity, and business, participating in eye-opening conversations with key decision-makers and ecosystem builders.

At Google’s Playa Vista campus, the delegation explored artificial intelligence, digital ecosystems, and partnership pathways for accelerating Africa’s tech future. Discussions at the LA Mayor’s Office centred on economic collaboration and cross-continental strategies that link Nigeria and Los Angeles.

The delegation also explored key cultural and creative landmarks. At the GRAMMY Museum, they gained insights into the behind-the-scenes blueprint for success in the global music industry. A visit to Goldenvoice (producers of Coachella) offered insights into elevating African talent on the world’s biggest stages.

In Atlanta, the dialogue shifted to the intersections of technology, commerce, and Black excellence. Visits to BlackRock iHub Microsoft, the Georgia State Capitol, Tyler Perry Studios, and other institutions revealed compelling models of ownership, infrastructure development, and community-driven progress.

The world is increasingly connected; what happens in other markets affects what happens in ours,” said Dr. Juliet Ehimuan. The purpose of this immersion is to facilitate knowledge sharing and partnerships between leaders in Africa and leaders in other ecosystems.

Beyond the site visits, the program hosted strategic roundtables and peer-to-peer exchanges focused on building scalable, globally competitive tech and creative ecosystems across Africa. Topics included cross-border collaboration, ecosystem governance, and the pivotal role of AI and digital infrastructure in accelerating Africa’s growth and development. One such engagement was the DICE Mixer in Los Angeles, which convened creative and tech professionals to discuss opportunities for collaboration, investment, and community-building between Africa’s creative and tech ecosystems and the diaspora.

It was deeply energising to see our culture and potential so respected on the global stage,

remarked Hon. Hannatu Musa Musawa. We’re opening doors, building bridges, and

positioning Nigeria where it belongs: at the centre of the global creative future.

By equipping African leaders with firsthand exposure to global innovation ecosystems, the DICE

Global Immersion 2025 lays the groundwork for transformative change across the continent.

The insights, networks, and strategic collaborations forged through this programme are expected to accelerate innovation, strengthen local ecosystems, and drive inclusive growth in the tech and creative sectors.

DICE, an acronym for Digital Innovation and Creative Excellence, is Beyond Limits’ platform for

fostering collaboration and cross-fertilisation of ideas among Africa’s tech and creative visionaries. It catalyzes networking, innovation, and high-impact partnerships across borders.

To explore the full report from this U.S. immersion, as well as insights from the recent DICE 3.0

Ecosystem Mixer in Lagos, visit here.

For more information or to learn about future initiatives, visit beyondlimits.global, follow Beyond Limits’ journey on social media or reach out via email at [email protected].

