Women Radio 91.7FM to Host ReportHer Awards 2025 in Lagos

Women Radio 91.7FM and Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ) proudly announce the 2nd ReportHer Awards scheduled for Friday 28 November 2025 in Lagos. The ReportHer Awards is dedicated to celebrating media organisations that prioritise women’s representation, amplify women’s voices and demonstrate a sustained commitment to gender balance in newsroom culture and editorial.

As the media continues to shape public perception and influence societal attitudes, the ReportHer Awards highlight the essential role journalists and media organizations play in advancing gender inclusion. It spotlights organizations that excel in gender-sensitive reporting and significantly contribute to building a more equitable and representative media landscape.

This year, the ReportHer Awards will honour outstanding performance across four key categories, each reflecting crucial areas for improving women’s representation in Nigeria:

Female Leadership Representation – Recognising media organisations that actively promote and portray women in leadership roles across sectors, celebrating their achievements and contributions.

Inclusive Advocacy & Reportage – Honouring newsrooms committed to fair, balanced, and inclusive storytelling that advances women’s rights and centres women’s voices.

Pro-Women Workplace Policy – Celebrating organisations that implement and sustain policies that foster gender equity, workplace safety, and professional development opportunities for women.

GBV Reporting – Commending exceptional journalism that exposes, analyses, and provides solution-driven coverage of gender-based violence, supporting advocacy and accountability.

Women Radio 91.7FM and the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism reiterated that the ReportHer Awards serves not only as a platform for recognition but also as a strategic driver for systemic change within the Nigerian media sector. By spotlighting organisations leading in gender-sensitive practices, the ReportHer Awards encourages more newsrooms to embrace equitable editorial standards and adopt inclusive workplace policies.

The 2025 ReportHer Awards is supported by Ford Foundation whose long-standing commitment to social justice and gender equity aligns with the vision and objectives of the awards. Through this partnership, the initiative aims to strengthen media accountability and foster a sustained culture of gender-inclusive reporting across the country.

Women Radio 91.7FM and the WSCIJ remain unwavering in their mission to promote the visibility, leadership, and empowerment of women through media. The ReportHer Awards 2025 reinforces this commitment by championing accurate, respectful, and impactful storytelling that elevates women’s experiences and contributions.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Women Radio 91.7FM

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +2348106061578

