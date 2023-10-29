Compulsory Treatment for Gunshot Victims: Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong’s Motion Prompts Action by Police, Health Ministry

The Nigerian Police and the Ministry of Health have released statements reiterating the compulsory treatment of gunshot victims. Kayode Egbetokun, Inspector General of Police, in his official memo, mandated all police commanding units to enforce the provisions of the Compulsory Treatment and Care for Victims of Gunshots Act 2017 without delay. The Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, also committed to working closely with the Nigerian Police Force to prevent further needless deaths resulting from gunshot injuries.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Dr. Olatunji Alausa, the Minister of State for Health. Alausa emphasized:

“Gunshot injuries are unequivocally medical emergencies where every minute is of paramount importance in preserving the life of the victim. Therefore, immediate medical care is indispensable to prevent permanent damage or loss of life.”

While acknowledging the existing legislation, Dr. Alausa expressed concern about the persistently low levels of compliance. To address this issue, the Ministry is actively collaborating with the Nigerian Police Force to disseminate the National Act to all police divisions across the nation and raise public awareness, thereby mitigating the tragic impact of gunshot-related deaths.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong , representing Cross River South, had passionately raised this matter during a session in the Senate. The motion was in response to the unfortunate incident of September 26, 2023, where Greatness Olorunfemi was attacked and ejected from a moving vehicle by armed robbers and subsequently denied timely medical care at Maitama General Hospital due to the unavailability of a police report. Prompted by this distressing incident, Senator Ekpenyong called upon the Nigerian Police Force and the Federal Ministry of Health to thoroughly investigate the circumstances leading to Olorunfemi’s tragic demise.

The Nigeria Police Force, in response to the Senate’s call for action, issued the memorandum for compulsory treatment for Gunshot victims.

Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong commended the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare and the Nigerian Police Force for their swift response to the resolutions of the motion he presented. He affirmed the 10th Senate’s commitment to ensuring justice is served for the Olorunfemi family and expressed determination to monitor compliance and enforcement of directives in healthcare facilities nationwide, thus preventing other families from enduring similar tragedies.

Sponsored Content