Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Kenny Blaq's First 'Musicomedy' Special "In My Room" is Coming to Netflix Exclusively | Watch the Teaser

Movies & TV

Jimmy Odukoya makes Hollywood Debut alongside Angelique Kidjo, Viola Davis & John Boyega in TriStar’s "The Woman King"

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija's Pere will Play Aminu Garba in the Upcoming Season of "The Men's Club"

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Movies & TV Scoop

Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson, Daniel Etim-Effiong Star in Inkblot’s “Superstar” | Watch Teaser

BN TV Movies & TV

Jade Finds Out about Muna & Charles in Episode 4 of TNC's "Our Best Friend's Wedding" Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV

Idris Elba & Regina King Put Their Knowledge of "The Harder They Fall" to the Test in BN Exclusive Chat

Movies & TV Sweet Spot

#BBNaija's Liquorose Ate These Ten Looks & Left No Crumbs!

Movies & TV Scoop

Will Smith, Serena & Venus Williams grace the Cover of Entertainment Weekly ahead of the Premiere of "King Richard"

Movies & TV

Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @alexeihay/@people

Paul Rudd, well known for his role in “Friends,” “Clueless,” and as “Ant-Man,” has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

The news was made during an extended comedic routine on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Before the reveal, Stephen Colbert put Paul through a series of scientific tests to see whether he had what it took.

Click here to watch the conclusion of Stephen’s tests and the reveal of People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ cover man.

Last year’s honoree was singer Michael B. Jordan, while John Legend held the title the year before.

On how he perceives people would receive the news:

I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’. This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.

On the reaction of his wife when he told her about his new feat:

She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Now that he’s the sexiest man alive, Paul says he hopes his life-changing a lot:

I’m hoping now that I’ll finally be invited to some of those sexy dinners with Clooney and Pitt and B Jordan. And I figure I’ll be on a lot more yachts. I’m excited to expand my yachting life. And I’ll probably try to get better at brooding in really soft light. I like to ponder. I think this is going to help me become more inward and mysterious. And I’m looking forward to that.

Watch People’s exclusive interview with the actor as he opens up about his high school years, being a husband and father, and how he’s expecting his circle of friends to give him “so much grief” over his new title.

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php