Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

Paul Rudd, well known for his role in “Friends,” “Clueless,” and as “Ant-Man,” has been named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2021.

The news was made during an extended comedic routine on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night. Before the reveal, Stephen Colbert put Paul through a series of scientific tests to see whether he had what it took.

Last year’s honoree was singer Michael B. Jordan, while John Legend held the title the year before.

On how he perceives people would receive the news:

I do have an awareness, enough to know that when people hear that I’d be picked for this, they would say, ‘What?’. This is not false humility. There are so many people that should get this before me.

On the reaction of his wife when he told her about his new feat:

She was stupefied. But you know she was very sweet about it. After some giggling and shock, she said ‘Oh, they got it right.’ And that was very sweet. She was probably not telling the truth, but what’s she going to say?

