Senegal’s Alima Ndiaye is Miss Africa Great Britain 2021

Alima Ndiaye, a financial credit controller and model from Senegal, has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2021. On Friday, November 5, 2021, the Grand Finale was held in the Royal Regency Hall in London.

Alima was crowned by her predecessor, Chinyanta Kabaso of Zambia, after defeating other stunning contestants. Venessa Njoki from Kenya was named first runner-up, and Shade Yesufu from Nigeria was named second runner-up.

The top three ladies and other contestants won:

Miss Charity – Venessa Njoki

Miss Popularity – Alima Ndiaye

Miss Proactive – Shade Yesufu

Miss Catwalk – Esther Francois

Miss Congeniality – Rebecca Tagoe

Miss Photogenic – Phillipa Karikari

Miss Amiable – Musenge Mulenga

Miss Elegant – Isoken Osazemwinde

Miss Talent – Victoria Rudolph

Swimsuit Model – Amanda Ogolo

Best Evening Wear – Philippa Karikari

Best Cultural Wear – Alima Ndiaye

The competition was exceedingly tight, according to Miss Africa Director Dele Onabowu, and any of the ladies might have won the crown that night.

Alima is appointed as a Miss Africa GB goodwill ambassador, tasked with developing and implementing a charity program based on her Pageant Platform. Miss Africa supports the winner in carrying out their platform’s mission of helping mankind and making the world a better place.

Over the last ten years, their Queens have devoted their time to charity work in the UK and Africa.

Alima is an advocate for Child Education for underprivileged children and promises to dedicate her reign to this cause. She will now be the ambassador for the Queens 4 A Reason Charity and embark on a charity mission to Senegal.

Congratulations, to all the Queens!