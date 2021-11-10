Connect with us

Scoop

Senegal's Alima Ndiaye is Miss Africa Great Britain 2021

Movies & TV Scoop

Paul Rudd Is People’s 2021 Sexiest Man Alive!

Scoop Sweet Spot

Once Again, Korra Obidi is Rocking Her Baby Bump like the Dance Queen She Is

News Scoop

Falz & The Odditty Nominated in "Africa Social Star" Category for E! People’s Choice Awards'

Scoop Style

Meet Les Twins, the French Creatives Interpreting the Hennessy Very Special’s “Move Out Loud” Campaign with Dance, Music & Fashion

Nollywood Scoop

Yvonne Jegede's "Marrying a Campbell" bags 9 Awards at Toronto International Nollywood Film Festival

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: DT Brown - Special

Music Scoop

New Music + Video: Mister Versace - Opor

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija's Pere will Play Aminu Garba in the Upcoming Season of "The Men's Club"

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Read The Top Stories You Missed This Week

Scoop

Senegal’s Alima Ndiaye is Miss Africa Great Britain 2021

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Alima Ndiaye, a financial credit controller and model from Senegal, has been crowned Miss Africa Great Britain 2021. On Friday, November 5, 2021, the Grand Finale was held in the Royal Regency Hall in London.

Alima was crowned by her predecessor, Chinyanta Kabaso of Zambia, after defeating other stunning contestants. Venessa Njoki from Kenya was named first runner-up, and Shade Yesufu from Nigeria was named second runner-up.

The top three ladies and other contestants won:

Miss Charity – Venessa Njoki
Miss Popularity – Alima Ndiaye
Miss Proactive – Shade Yesufu
Miss Catwalk – Esther Francois
Miss Congeniality – Rebecca Tagoe
Miss Photogenic – Phillipa Karikari
Miss Amiable – Musenge Mulenga
Miss Elegant – Isoken Osazemwinde
Miss Talent – Victoria Rudolph
Swimsuit Model – Amanda Ogolo
Best Evening Wear – Philippa Karikari
Best Cultural Wear – Alima Ndiaye

The competition was exceedingly tight, according to Miss Africa Director Dele Onabowu, and any of the ladies might have won the crown that night.

Alima is appointed as a Miss Africa GB goodwill ambassador, tasked with developing and implementing a charity program based on her Pageant Platform. Miss Africa supports the winner in carrying out their platform’s mission of helping mankind and making the world a better place.

Over the last ten years, their Queens have devoted their time to charity work in the UK and Africa.

Alima is an advocate for Child Education for underprivileged children and promises to dedicate her reign to this cause. She will now be the ambassador for the Queens 4 A Reason Charity and embark on a charity mission to Senegal.

Congratulations, to all the Queens!

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa

Star Features

#BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Hot Topic: On Wanting your Spouse to Be Your Aged Parents’ Caregiver

Kehinde Egbanubi: The Essentiality of Moving Outside your Comfort Zone

Ayishat Olanrewaju: When is the Best Time to Build your Personal Brand?

Rita Chidinma: Dear Young Mother, Motherhood is Not in Your Way of Progress
css.php