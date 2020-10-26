Connect with us

Zambia’s Chinyanta Kabaso is Miss Africa Great Britain 2020!

The grand finale of Miss Africa Great Britain 2020 took place virtually on Saturday, the 11th of October, 2020.

23-year-old Chinyanta is a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the University of Edinburgh and currently works with Climate Change Scotland to educate black and ethnic minority youth about climate change. She will now assume her role as the ambassador of Miss Africa Great Britain’s “Queens For A Reason Charity Program”.

In September, as part of her fundraising mandate, Chinyanta raised over £1,400 for the Haringey Giving COVID-19 Appeal in London, Scottish Sun reports.

Speaking on her latest feat, she says:

I hope to become Miss Africa Great Britain so I can use this platform to empower youth in Africa and the diaspora. The future of Africa is in our youth.

My long term goal is to create a programme that teaches youth technology and digital skills so they have more opportunities for employment.

The first runner-up is Nelly Ndungu from Kenya while Nmesomachi Eberendu from Nigeria is the second runner-up.

