#BBNaija’s Ka3na Officially Introduces Her Daughter & She’s All Shades Of Adorable!
Reality star Ka3na Jones shared photos of her daughter for the first time on her Instagram page and captioned it “BOSSNATION, meet my daughter the BossBaby, @lila_bossbaby“
Her fans are just as excited to meet her as they swoon in the comments section. In another post she says:
We pray for a new Nigeria 🇳🇬 because I want to show her that dreams come true.
See more beautiful photos of Boss baby Lila below
Credits
Outfit: @amourka3na
Make up: @kd_beautee
Hair: @ddluxuryhair
Photography: @yomi.visuals