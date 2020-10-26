Connect with us

#BBNaija’s Ka3na Officially Introduces Her Daughter & She’s All Shades Of Adorable!

BellaNaija.com

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Reality star Ka3na Jones shared photos of her daughter for the first time on her Instagram page and captioned it “BOSSNATION, meet my daughter the BossBaby, @lila_bossbaby

Her fans are just as excited to meet her as they swoon in the comments section. In another post she says:

We pray for a new Nigeria 🇳🇬  because I want to show her that dreams come true.

See more beautiful photos of Boss baby Lila below

Photo via official_ka3na

Photo via official_ka3na

Photo via official_ka3na

Photo via official_ka3na

Photo via official_ka3na

Photo via official_ka3na

Credits

Outfit: @amourka3na

Make up: @kd_beautee

Hair: @ddluxuryhair

Photography:  @yomi.visuals

