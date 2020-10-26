Fashola Found a ‘Hidden Camera’ at Lekki Toll Gate & Nigerians Have So Much to Say

The Lekki Toll Gate massacre raised so many questions in the hearts of Nigerians; Why were the lights turned off? Why were the security cameras uninstalled? and now, Nigerians are wondering how Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, found a camera at the scene of the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

It’s so much to take in: With all the shootings, the fire, and the cleanup by LAWMA and the volunteers, the ‘hidden camera’ was sitting pretty at the toll gate all along. Nigerians are wondering how this is possible.

During the assessment of some of the places vandalised during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest, on Sunday, by ministers and South-West governors, Fashola found the camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

The minister picked up the device with a piece of clothing, as seen in the video below, and reportedly handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos. This camera, they say will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he reportedly said.

Speaking on the shooting at Lekki toll gate, vandalism, and looting, he said:

We are deeply concerned with the ease with which public buildings, utilities, police stations and investment of our people have been burnt despite the proximity of security agencies in those areas. The development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may be other reasons for continued protests, well-coordinated and funded.

Check out their reactions below: Meet Former LAGOS State Gov. Babatunde Raji Fashola (BRF) The first Man to discover a mystery Camera at a Massacre scene 1704. #LekkiMassaccre #EndSARS

pic.twitter.com/ldqWxcMGPI — Laycon #Bbnaija #Endsars ❼ (@Mistakobz) October 26, 2020 Good morning to all good Nigerians who want to #EndSARS. The rest of you can get your good morning from Detective Fashola. — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 26, 2020

Fashola can find a camera from nowhere but can't find stable power supply. O God of creation, direct our noble cause. — ENITURN™🌍 (@eniturn) October 26, 2020

The mystery 10k camera.

Actor: fashola

Producer: sonwo olu

Executive producer: tinubu — PRESIDENT SAMKLEF (@SAMKLEF) October 26, 2020

That Fashola video is actually more irritating and insulting than it is funny. I mean COME ON — space whore (@LadyDonli) October 25, 2020

I thought Ben Ayade was a good actor until I saw Fashola discovering an abandoned camera at the Lekki Toll gate. Nollywood & DSTV look no further, we have Talents in Govt.#LekkiMassacre #EndSARS — President One.acre /#ENDSARS / FREE Dadiyata (@NekkaSmith) October 26, 2020

All that looting, destruction, and cleaning, but there was this lucky camera sitting there. Fashola discovering the most obscure things like Mungo Park discoverd River Niger. — Deji Faremi (@deejayfaremi) October 26, 2020

The Nigerian state is totally ridiculous in its modus operandi. Fashola finished making a comment that resonated with me, and then stepped out to go discover hidden camera at the scene of major crime. The confidence these people have in our presumed stupidity baffles me. — Nedu Ekeke #LekkiMassacre (@Nedunaija) October 26, 2020

Somebody pls tell me the Minister, Fashola and his guys running into a random camcorder at Lekki toll gate yesterday was a joke !!! Pls I’m begging anyone… Just say it’s a joke, Thot lawma just cleaned the whole place up and Jide already did a tour !? 😩🤦🏾‍♂️😩 — Iceprince (@Iceprincezamani) October 26, 2020

Fashola must think he’s some kind of Tom cruise or John wick rn — RERE 🧛 (@rereayodele) October 26, 2020

Babatunde Fashola finds camera in Lekki Toll Gate after 5 days.

Remember LAWMA cleaned the scene, private citizens went to clean the scene.

They never found any secret CCTV Camera.

This people don’t shame and they no rate us at all

But still thinking how he find the camera pic.twitter.com/cNmJaxqdTM — ijoba money💰 (@baddestcash_) October 26, 2020

Toll gate that was set on fire, Fashola went there and found camera as per Sherlock Holmes 🤦🏾‍♂️ — Sean Tizzle (@iamseantizzle) October 26, 2020

In case you’re wondering why Fashola is trending, he turned to Sherlock Holmes yesterday & found a “mystery camera” at Toll gate. This was 5 days after the Lekki Massacre and after LAWMA, Arise News and even Sanwo Olu had visited the crime scene. An insult on our intelligence! pic.twitter.com/qdB5YcdgQn — Oscar-Romero (@mroscarromero) October 26, 2020

Detective Fashola on the beat. Na only torchlight and notebook remain pic.twitter.com/ndVe8QbDcM — Editi Effiòng (@EditiEffiong) October 26, 2020

We are paying the price for being too smart in our generation.. that Fashola camera thing is funny as hell no lie .. even toddlers youths are laughing 😩😩😩😂😂😂😂🤦🏾‍♂️🦋 — WurlD (@thisisWurlD) October 26, 2020