Fashola Found a 'Hidden Camera' at Lekki Toll Gate & Nigerians Have So Much to Say

#BBNaija's Ka3na Officially Introduces Her Daughter & She's All Shades Of Adorable!

It's the Season Finale of Sauti Sol's Reality Show "Sol Family"

#EndSARS: Rinu Oduala and Majekodunmi Temitope nominated as Representatives for Lagos State Judicial Panel

ICYMI: DJ Switch Shares Her Heartbreaking Experience During the Lekki Toll Shooting

Instagram Apologises for Incorrectly Flagging #EndSARS Contents & Marking Posts as False

Endless Fortune, the Political, Historical & Inspirational Memoir by Ify Adenuga, is Here

"Nigeria Is Murdering Its Citizens" - Read Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's Article in New York Times

Yvonne Jegede, Sharon Ooja, Charles Inojie comfort Ada Ameh as she Mourns the Sad Passing of Her Daughter

Peace Hyde is the Stunning Face on the Cover of WOTC Magazine’s October Issue

The Lekki Toll Gate massacre raised so many questions in the hearts of Nigerians; Why were the lights turned off? Why were the security cameras uninstalled? and now, Nigerians are wondering how Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, found a camera at the scene of the shooting in the Lekki area of Lagos State.

It’s so much to take in: With all the shootings, the fire, and the cleanup by LAWMA and the volunteers, the ‘hidden camera’ was sitting pretty at the toll gate all along. Nigerians are wondering how this is possible.

During the assessment of some of the places vandalised during the violence that trailed the #EndSARS protest, on Sunday, by ministers and South-West governors, Fashola found the camera which he said must have been planted by “some subversive elements”.

The minister picked up the device with a piece of clothing, as seen in the video below, and reportedly handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos. This camera, they say will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate.

“It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he reportedly said.

Speaking on the shooting at Lekki toll gate, vandalism, and looting, he said:

We are deeply concerned with the ease with which public buildings, utilities, police stations and investment of our people have been burnt despite the proximity of security agencies in those areas. The development leaves us with no other option than to believe that there may be other reasons for continued protests, well-coordinated and funded.

Check out their reactions below:

