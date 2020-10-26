Connect with us

BN TV

Published

2 hours ago

 on

It’s the season finale of Sauti Sol’s reality show “Sol Family“, and this episode is all about the Sol generation house reveal.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime BarazaWillis Austin ChimanoPolycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch the new episode below:

