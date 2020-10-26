BN TV
It’s the Season Finale of Sauti Sol’s Reality Show “Sol Family”
It’s the season finale of Sauti Sol’s reality show “Sol Family“, and this episode is all about the Sol generation house reveal.
The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.
Watch the new episode below: