It’s the season finale of Sauti Sol’s reality show “Sol Family“, and this episode is all about the Sol generation house reveal.

The 13-part series highlights the band’s musical trip and offering a glimpse into the personal lives of bandmembers Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi. Sol Family will also show viewers the band’s music-making process with contributions from the band’s management.

Watch the new episode below: