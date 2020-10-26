Tumi Phake talks Transitioning from Banking to Fitness on “Under 40 CEOs”

Familusi Akin Babajide (FAB) sits with Tumi Phake, Founder and CEO at Zenzele Fitness Group on this new episode of “Under 40 CEOs”.

Tumi Phake who has a history of working in the health, wellness and fitness industry is an experienced chief executive officer who is well skilled in operations management, banking, sales, entrepreneurship, and capital raising.

He is a business development professional who graduated from University of South Africa and Virginia Commonwealth University. The 35 years old spent seven years working in banking and investment before he founded his group, which has 80 full-time employees across its branches, plus 50 contractors who provide specialised group training.

Before he founded his group in 2014, he had no experience in the fitness sector. He decided to partner Awethu Projects, an SMME investment company that provided the R5 million needed to set up the business and help mitigate risks.

Watch below: