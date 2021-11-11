Learn more about Tola Adesanmi & his entrepreneurial journey in the Latest Episode of Ndani TV’s “Young CEO”

Tola Adesanmi, the CEO of Spleet Africa is the latest guest on Ndani TV’s “Young CEO“. In this episode, he shares his entrepreneurial journey, the challenges in building the business, and more.

Spleet Africa is a Nigerian company that is focused on meeting the housing needs of the average Nigerian. It helps people list their homes, get verified renters and get paid.

Watch the newest episode below to learn a thing or two: