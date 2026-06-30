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NYSC Is Getting a Major Overhaul: Here Are the 9 Big Changes Every Future Corps Member Should Know

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a historic overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), marking its first major restructuring in 53 years. The 2026 reforms introduce a civilian-led operational structure, an extended six-week orientation programme, a technology-driven call-up process, and 11 specialised career streams.
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An AI-generated concept image portraying optimistic male and female Nigerian youth posing at an orientation camp, symbolising the Federal Executive Council's landmark 2026 NYSC restructuring initiative

An AI-generated concept image portraying male and female Nigerian youth posing at an orientation camp, symbolising the Federal Executive Council’s landmark 2026 NYSC restructuring initiative.

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Nigeria’s mandatory one-year national service programme for graduates, marking the first major reform of the scheme since its establishment in 1973.

The approval was granted at Monday’s FEC meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, presided over by President Bola Tinubu. Briefing State House correspondents afterwards, Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, described the development as a landmark step towards repositioning the scheme for national development and youth empowerment. He said the Federal Government is determined, through the reforms, to transform the NYSC into a more impactful institution for youth development and nation-building. Among the most significant changes is a shift to civilian operational leadership, with the military retaining responsibility for security. The one-year service duration remains unchanged, and the Federal Government has already directed that the NYSC Act be amended to give the reforms legal backing.

Here is a breakdown of the key changes.

A technology-driven call-up process

The Federal Government is introducing a technology-driven call-up process designed to improve efficiency, transparency, and service delivery for prospective corps members, replacing the current system.

Risk-sensitive deployment

Postings will now take security conditions into account. Greater consideration will be given to prevailing security challenges in different parts of the country when corps members are deployed across states.

A longer, restructured orientation programme

Orientation camp will be extended from three weeks to six, broken into three two-week phases, according to the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hadiza Bala Usman.

Skills-based primary assignments

Corps members will receive skills-based primary assignments, with postings aligned more closely to academic backgrounds and career interests, aimed at improving productivity and employability.

Eleven specialised career streams

Corps members will be able to select from 11 specialised career streams at registration. Among the additions is a proposed Digital Corps. Graduates enrolled in specialised streams may spend additional time in training before deployment, earning professional certifications that improve employability and self-employment opportunities.

Civilian operational leadership

For the first time since the scheme’s inception, NYSC will be led by a civilian rather than a serving military officer. Clarifying the security implications, Usman said: “We recognise that NYSC is spread across the whole country, and security is the core aspect of ensuring the safety of our corps members. So, the safety aspect of our corps members still remains with the military, but the operational leadership of the NYSC will be civilian-led, while security will continue to be anchored and implemented by the Nigerian military.”

A national grading and certification system for camps

A national grading and certification system is being introduced to standardise orientation camps nationwide, with Olawande stating the goal is for every state to have standard facilities for corps members.

A new graduation ceremony

The traditional Passing Out Parade (POP) will be retired. The passing-out phase is being redesigned from a simple military parade into a formal, professional graduation ceremony.

A redesigned uniform

Corps members will receive a brand-new uniform intended to reflect modern professionalism and national pride, completely replacing the attire used since 1973.

Despite the scale of the reforms, the core one-year service period remains entirely unchanged. Usman confirmed that the changes are concentrated within the quality of the programme’s streams rather than extending its duration.

The overhaul forms part of a wider economic strategy. According to the minister, the reforms aim to transform the NYSC into a productivity-focused institution that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision of building a $1 trillion economy. Officials also note the government hopes a more robust, skills-heavy NYSC experience will curb brain drain by encouraging more graduates to remain invested in local opportunities.

To implement the changes, President Tinubu has directed the Attorney-General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, alongside the Minister of Youth, to amend the NYSC Act. The reforms will not apply retroactively to current corps members or those who have already completed their service.

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