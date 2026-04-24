Everything You Can Expect From Asake’s Forthcoming Album “M$NEY”

Since his breakout in 2022 with his single, Omo Ope, featuring his former record label boss, Olamide, Asake has grown into a worldwide superstar. His meteoric rise to global stardom could make it difficult to argue that Asake was only signed to a record label 6 years ago. His musical career became so successful in a short time period, compared to what it takes for a Nigerian artist to crossover across the world, releasing three albums, winning a MOBO Award, being twice-nominated at the Grammys, being the first African artist to perform at RedBull Symphony, releasing a collaborative project with Afrobeats legend, Wizkid, and launching his own record label, Giran Republic. Asake went ahead of his peers.

Following the successes of his previous albums, Mr Money With Vibe, Work of Art and Lungu Boy, Asake is set to release his fourth studio album, M$NEY, on May 1st. From the title, it can be assumed that the album is an attribute to himself, Ololade Mr Money, as he fondly calls himself and as he revealed in an interview with Korty, he likes money a lot. With the previous albums, there is a noticeable pattern in the message Asake tries to pass with each album.

His debut album, MMWTV, reveals an artist seeking acceptance on a stage he has suddenly arrived at. As a spiritual person, he believes that stardom is something that can fade, so his album is like an appeal to God and the stakeholders to wish him a successful ride in this journey he has just begun. His second album, WoA, draws from similar inspiration but with a more reinforced belief. He needed to assure the world that he is ready to own the stages and become an Afrobeats global star. With Lungu Boy, he is unapologetic. He has made the money, garnered the fame, performed on multiple stages, and he wants people to understand that. The lyrics of the songs on the album reveal this. He now sings about S-Class, skating and exuberance.

With M$NEY, the pattern could continue, but yet again, with a reinforced belief. These are some of the things you should expect from Asake’s M$NEY:

Good music

One thing Asake will always be proud of is his catalogue. He has songs that became instant classics as they were released. From Nzaza, Terminator, Basquiat, Lonely at the Top, to MMS, Badman Gangsta, he almost has no bad songs. He wouldn’t disappoint on M$NEY. So expect good music on his forthcoming album.

Themes of wealth

Lungu Boy leans on a “big boy” type of theme. With M$NEY, Asake will intend to flex the wealth he amassed over the year. With its title, the album will likely explore success more critically, what it brings, what it costs, and the struggle, if there is any, between fame and identity.

Global positioning

Asake is now a global Afrobeats artist. But like every artist, he definitely wants more. This album is one of his springboards to attain more global relevance, to cover new grounds and achieve new feats.

Less amapiano, maybe?

Asake’s signature sound is Amapiano. In recent times, however, he has been exploring new sounds as experienced in newer releases like Badman Gangsta and Worship.

What are you expecting from Asake’s M$NEY?