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Asake Announces The Release Date of His New Album "M$NEY"

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Asake Announces The Release Date of His New Album “M$NEY”

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Photo credit: Mrmoney/Instagram

Afrobeats superstar, Asake, also known as Mr Money, has announced the release date of his long-awaited album, M$NEY. The album will be released on the 1st of May, 2026, as announced on his social platform.

Accompanying the announcement, Asake unveiled a video documenting a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of a marble structure in his likeness by Iraqi-Dutch artist Arthar Jabar. You can presave the album via this link.

The upcoming release of M$NEY follows some singles from the superstar, from his 2025 tracks “Why Love” and “Bad Gangsta” ft. Tiakola is on his latest collaboration, “WORSHIP” with world-renowned dance producer DJ Snake. He also dropped a collaborative project with Nigeria’s finest, Wizkid. Grounded in Asake’s unique musical perspective and ever-evolving creative expression, M$NEY reaffirms the Afrobeats powerhouse as a defining voice in music today.

M$NEY, which is Asake’s fourth studio album following the successes of Lungu Boy, Work of Art and Mr Money With The Vibe, will be available on all streaming platforms on May 1. Additional details, including the full tracklist, will be revealed soon.

 

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