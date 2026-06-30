Craving Takeout? This Chinese Chicken Fried Rice Comes Together in 15 Minutes

Leftover rice sitting in the fridge? Don’t let it go to waste just yet. Kikifoodies has the perfect solution: a quick Chinese Chicken Fried Rice loaded with juicy chicken, vibrant vegetables, and fluffy eggs. It comes together in just 15 minutes using simple pantry staples, delivering that authentic, savoury takeout flavour we all crave.

The recipe starts with one golden rule: day-old rice. There is a reason restaurant fried rice has those perfectly separate grains. Rice that has spent time in the fridge loses its excess moisture, meaning it fries beautifully instead of clumping together in the pan. If you don’t have leftovers, simply spread freshly cooked rice on a tray, let it cool completely, and chill it for an hour or two before cooking.

Kikifoodies keeps the ingredient list wonderfully simple: juicy chicken, scrambled eggs, carrots, peas, onions, garlic, and scallions. It’s all brought together with a signature blend of soy sauce, oyster sauce, and a splash of Chinese cooking wine. The oyster sauce is the secret weapon here, providing that deep, umami richness.

Everything cooks rapidly over high heat. The chicken is browned first, followed by the eggs and vegetables, before the rice and sauce hit the pan. A final toss with green scallions brings it to life—and if you enjoy a little heat, a sprinkle of red chilli flakes adds the perfect kick.

The result is a bowl of Chinese Chicken Fried Rice that is comforting, deeply satisfying, and perfect for busy weeknights. Whether you’re upgrading your lunch or looking for a clever way to clear out the fridge, this is one recipe you’ll keep on repeat.

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