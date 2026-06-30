The Tobi Express Is Flying Again! Tobi Amusan Wins Paris Diamond League in 12.28 Seconds

If you’ve been keeping an eye on the track this season, you’ll know that betting against Tobi Amusan is a fool’s errand. On Sunday, 28 June 2026, the Nigerian world record holder won the women’s 100m hurdles at the Paris leg of the Wanda Diamond League, clocking an incredible season-best time of 12.28 seconds at the Stade Sébastien Charléty. She finished well ahead of an elite field, with American runner Grace Stark taking second place in 12.38 seconds, and Alaysha Johnson securing third in 12.39 seconds.

Run in sweltering 32-degree heat, Amusan sat fourth at the halfway mark before shifting through the gears from the seventh hurdle to put clear daylight between herself and the chasing pack. Remarkably, this marks the third time this season Amusan has clocked exactly 12.28 seconds, having run the identical time at both the Xiamen and Rabat Diamond League meetings earlier in the year—a testament to her staggering consistency.

Paris marks Amusan’s second Diamond League victory of the 2026 season, following her triumph in Rabat, alongside a gold medal at the African Championships in Accra. Speaking after her victory, Amusan noted that while she dislikes warm weather, she was determined to execute her race. This latest result pushes the 2022 world record holder (12.12s) further into contention heading into the Diamond League Final. Next up for the Ogun State-born star is the Prefontaine Classic, ahead of the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where she enters as one of the clear favourites to defend her gold medal.

Watch highlights of the race below