Stephanie Inakoju: Avoid Being Caught in This Jealousy Trap

Throughout history—past, present, and future—one feeling remains ever-present: jealousy. It affects everyone at some point in their lives. Jealousy acts like a fast-spreading disease that, if not curbed early, can lead to destruction. I have witnessed it ruin countless lives. Talented individuals who should be focused on self-improvement often allow jealousy to consume them, transforming them into a version of themselves they never imagined becoming. I almost fell victim to it, but I learned to confront and eliminate that negative emotion. I chose to free myself from its grip.

There were several times I felt it trying to take over me—either in my undergraduate lectures or in my German classes. There was this particular day in German class. Our teacher was asking us questions about the exercise we were given. We were questioned individually, but this particular lady kept answering all the questions correctly while I was getting mine all wrong. I was always a jovial person in class, but in that moment, I became something I wasn’t. I started imagining things I shouldn’t be thinking about. The stares I was shooting at her must have been felt, but I’m sure she chose to let it go and focus on her work, the only thing that mattered to her, unlike me.

I was jealous of other people for different reasons, too. For instance, when someone achieved certain milestones in life, which I wish I also had. But before the jealousy could seize full control over me, I beat it down. I learned to take life at my own pace. I didn’t want to rush into anything I would later regret. So I thought back to when I heard these things about me, too, and I calmed down. Since that very day, I made up my mind to always fill my head with thoughts of getting better. Instead of envying people and drowning in jealousy, I tell myself I’ll reach anywhere I set my mind to reach. With hard work, consistency, and commitment, I can definitely achieve whatever I want for myself.

The same concept applies to family dynamics and achievements. Some families harbour jealousy and envy toward others simply because of what they possess, never truly content with their own blessings or the peace they enjoy. As the saying goes, “All that glitters is not gold,” which means we often do not know what struggles each family faces behind closed doors. Yet, despite this, some families still choose to be envious, constantly comparing everything they have.

I have come to realise that choosing to envy someone does not alter their reality. You cannot achieve greatness through envy. However, I understand that a certain level of jealousy can motivate us and guide us in a positive direction. It can inspire us to improve ourselves and help us release any negative energy that may have arisen from the jealousy in the first place.

Jealousy has been around since before we were born and will continue to exist long after us. What truly matters is how you handle that jealousy. You can either allow it to consume you and change you into someone you don’t recognise, or you can redirect that negative energy and transform it into something positive by improving yourself and cultivating a lighter, happier spirit.

***

Featured Image by Mikhail Nilov for Pexels