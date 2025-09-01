BN Prose: Love Wasn’t The Plan (V) by Victor Ogu

This is the final episode of Victor Ogu’s fiction series, “Love Wasn’t The Plan.” You can catch up on episodes 1, 2, 3, and 4.

If somebody had told Ada that her life would scatter like suya when poured out from the newspaper wrap into a large plate, she would have laughed it off. But life has a way of humbling you. One afternoon, she was at the tailor shop with her boss, cutting out a pattern for a dress, when she felt some dryness in her throat and some dizziness. She thought she was thirsty, so she gulped some water. A few minutes later, she felt heavy, drowsy and sleepy. Her boss, Madam, observed how sluggish she had been and gave her some minutes to rest. Ada slammed herself on the 3-seater guest’s cushion and dozed off soundly like someone who had carried all of Lagos wahala on her head.

When she woke, Madam insisted she go for a check-up. She reluctantly agreed, dragged herself to the hospital, and that was where she realised.

The hospital was a bit busier because the COVID-19 safety measures were somehow hampering the speed of service delivery. Patients, visitors and everyone had to observe the hygiene routine, observe social distancing, temperature checks and other details to ensure safety. It was finally her turn. Ada saw the doctor and explained how she was feeling.

When the results of her tests arrived, the doctor asked, “When last did you see your period, Mrs. Ada? I have just…”

“Ada, just Ada, sir.” Ada interjected.

“Ok, Ada, when last did you have…coitus?” The doctor asked.

“Sir, I don’t understand. Coitus? What’s that?”

When the doctor finally broke it down, Ada laughed nervously. “Oh, that was some months ago. It was just a one-time thing.”

The doctor cleared his throat. “Well, Ada, a baby is growing inside you.”

Ada’s eyes widened. “Wait, I’m pregnant?”

“Yes,” the doctor replied. “About four months old.”

The words sank like a stone. It was as if the whole hospital went silent. Her hands shook. Tears gathered. She left the hospital in a daze, crying quietly from the gate.

When she broke the news to Ify, they both collapsed into tears. Ify asked a hundred questions at once: “How? When? Who?” Ada whispered the name. Femi.

Ify almost screamed. “That guy? Ada! What did you do?!”

“It’s Femi,” Ada said again. “He’s the one responsible. I don’t even know what came over me.”

Ify held her hand, confused and disappointed, but stayed close.

Ada’s thoughts ran wild: What would she tell her parents? What about Chuks, the man who had been patiently waiting to marry her?

Days later, Ada and Ify went to look for Femi. He was nowhere to be found. His neighbours said he had travelled. His phone was switched off.

After six months, her belly started growing, and she could no longer hide the pregnancy. Chuks, finally free to travel after lockdown, decided to surprise her with a proposal. Chuks, Ada’s long-time lover, the one patiently waiting through lockdown to propose, decided that exact period was the perfect time to surprise her. Lockdown had been lifted, flights had resumed, and love was in the air. Chuks arrived with cake, wine, and a ring box, ready to say, “Will you marry me?”

When Ada opened the door, Chuks was greeted by the surprise, and his joy melted instantly.

“Ada, what is this? Who did this to you?” Ada, his precious Ada, was pregnant.

She broke down, crying, “I am sorry, Chuks. I am sorry,” Ada cried out.

Chuks was disappointed, but her tears moved him. He still loved her. He didn’t know whether to slam the door and leave immediately or hold her and console her. There was nothing he could do about what had been done. He was filled with so much rage, but he felt pity for her. He also quietly blamed himself for how he had delayed marrying her. He cried too.

“So, have you told your parents?” Chuks asked.

“No, I haven’t. It will break my mother.”

“But, you know, you have to do that,” Chuks persisted.

“Sorry, I can’t. I’ll figure that out later.”

“But who did this to you?” Chuks enquired.

“It was a mistake, I messed up. I didn’t know what came over me,” Ada replied.

“You call this a mistake? Really? How many times did you do it?”

“I know I messed up, I don’t know what to do,” Ada continued, “Chuks, I am sorry, I never planned it to end this way. I am sorry.”

The man was torn. His heart wanted to hug her, but his pride wanted to run. He left that day, ring still in his pocket. Ada knew Chuks was gone. She spiralled into depression. Some days she looked in the mirror and didn’t recognise herself.

Days later, Ada decided to end it all. She felt all hope had been lost, and that taking her own life would be the easiest way out. The more she thought about it, the more scared she became. Chuks had stopped taking her calls and had blocked all communications with her. It was obvious that he had moved on with his life. By no chance would they be together again. Their plans had been shattered.

Ada strolled out one more time to the streets just to take in fresh air before returning to implement what she thought would be the easiest way out of her worries with a little bottle of insecticide.

She whispered to herself, “Let me just finish everything.”

But as she stepped outside that day, a man in a suit hurriedly rushed up to her and gave her a flyer before rushing off. It was the last flyer in his hand. She wasn’t scared because the fellow dressed well and looked responsible, like a person working in a corporate organisation. So, she waited to hear him out.

Back home, just as she bent to drink the substance, the flyer slipped out of her gown pocket. She picked it up, flipped it open, and saw testimonies of people who survived worse situations in their lives.

She sat in a corner and sobbed heavily. She longed for Femi, but he was nowhere to be found. She wished for Chuks, but he was gone. She wanted to be consoled by Ify, but she had gone to work.

But something leapt inside her. She screamed, “No! This cannot be the end of me. I will survive. God help me!”

Ada carried that strength with her. Her tears flowed, but she also felt peace. She felt like a second chance had been handed to her. Some weeks after having her child, she visited the church from the flyer. And who did she see ushering at the door? The man who handed him the flyer.

“You!” Ada smiled faintly. “You don’t know it, but you saved my life that day.”

Segun and Ada became friends. Friendship turned into late-night calls, late-night calls turned into love. In March 2022, Ada married Segun. From near death to love, from heartbreak to healing. Life happens.

***

Featured Image by Polina Tankilevitch for Pexels.