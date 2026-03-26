First Female Archbishop! All the Highlights From Dame Sarah Mullally’s Historic Day at Canterbury Cathedral

If you are Anglican, attend an Anglican church or simply care about moments that change the course of history, this one is for you. On Wednesday 25th March 2026, Dame Sarah Mullally was officially enthroned as the 106th Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral, becoming the first woman to hold the position in a male lineage that stretches all the way back to St Augustine in 597 AD. That is over 1,400 years of history.

And this matters directly to Nigeria. As the spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion, Dame Sarah now leads a global body of over 100 million Anglicans across 42 regional churches worldwide — including the Church of Nigeria, which is one of the largest Anglican provinces in the entire world. The woman at the top of that communion is now a former nurse from England who walked 87 miles to get to her own installation.

That walking pilgrimage is one of the details that makes this story so compelling. In the week leading up to her enthronement, Dame Sarah chose reflection over ceremony, walking the entire route from London to Canterbury alongside her husband Eamonn, stopping to listen to local communities and prepare spiritually along the way. By the time she arrived at the West Door of Canterbury Cathedral and knocked three times with her pastoral staff, she had already covered the ground in the most literal sense possible.

At the door, she was greeted by three local schoolchildren — Brooke, Macanthony and Solomon — who asked the customary question of who she was and why she sought entry. It is one of the oldest rituals in the ceremony and having children’s voices deliver it felt like exactly the right way to welcome a new chapter. Inside, over 2,000 guests from across the globe were waiting, including the Prince and Princess of Wales representing King Charles, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch.

The ceremony itself was a visual and musical reflection of the global reach of the Anglican faith, with prayers and songs offered in Swahili, Spanish, Urdu and Bemba. One of the most talked-about moments was the presence of the Africa Six — a group of pioneering female Anglican bishops from across the continent, including Reverend Emily Onyango from Kenya and Vicentia Kgabe from South Africa.

But perhaps the detail that captures her character most completely is this. When she walked to the altar in her ceremonial cloak, the clasp holding it together was made from the buckle of her old nursing belt — a nod to her years at St Thomas’ Hospital and the career that earned her a Damehood for services to midwifery. Before she was Archbishop, she was the youngest Chief Nursing Officer for England at just 37 years old.

Following the ceremony, she shared a statement that was as warm and grounded as everything else about her: “Yesterday was a deeply moving and hopeful beginning to my ministry as Archbishop of Canterbury. After walking the pilgrim path from St Paul’s to Canterbury this week, I begin this ministry trusting that we make this journey with each other and with God. Thank you for your prayers and encouragement. I look forward with hope to the journey ahead together.”

So what does the Archbishop of Canterbury actually do? She serves as the Bishop of the Diocese of Canterbury, overseeing local churches and clergy across east Kent. As Primate of All England she is the senior-most bishop and lead spokesperson for the Church of England. As spiritual leader of the Anglican Communion she is first among equals for all 42 regional churches worldwide, including those across Nigeria and the rest of Africa. And as a member of the House of Lords she sits in the UK Parliament, bringing ethical and spiritual perspectives to national legislation.