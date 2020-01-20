Connect with us

News

President Buhari Visits Prince Charles in Scotland

News

EFCC's Arrest of 89 Alleged Yahoo Boys in Ibadan Has Got People Talking

News

Report says this Facial Recognition App lets Strangers find your Info with Just Your Photo

News

"There really was no other option" - See Prince Harry's Emotional Speech About Royal Exit

News

Isabel dos Santos' is Under Investigation for Corruption | Here's What We Know

News

Thomas Markle says Meghan & Harry are "Destroying" and "Cheapening" the Royal Family

News

Prince Harry & Meghan are No Longer Working Members of The Royal Family

News

See the Priceless Moment Anthony Joshua Presented his Championship Belts to President Buhari

News

Shehu Sani is Suing EFCC N100 Million for Illegally Detaining him

News

#BNQuoteoftheDay

News

President Buhari Visits Prince Charles in Scotland

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

President Muhammadu Buhari paid a courtesy visit to Prince Charles at the Dumfries House, Scotland, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Recall that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Abuja and Lagos in November 2018.

In a statement made available to Sun News, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede said the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, was also present for the meeting.

The statement reads:

President Buhari is visiting the United Kingdom at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit. This is an important opportunity to celebrate the long-standing people-to-people ties between our two countries.

The Prince of Wales previously met President Buhari during a visit to Nigeria with The Duchess of Cornwall in 2018. It is expected that His Royal Highness and His Excellency, the President, will meet again later this year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda.

The Royal Family’s bond with Nigeria will be further strengthened this year through the forthcoming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: buharisallau

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.comFollow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Oluwatomi Solanke of Trove Finance is our #BellaNaijaMCM this Week!

Oluwadunsin Deinde-Sanya: Happiness Is…

Emeka Nwonu: The Process is Just as Important as the Output

Princess Oroma: Get Your Skin Poppin’ & Glowin’ in 2020

Adedoyin Adebayo: What is Your Idea of Friendship?

Advertisement
css.php