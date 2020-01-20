President Buhari Visits Prince Charles in Scotland

President Muhammadu Buhari paid a courtesy visit to Prince Charles at the Dumfries House, Scotland, at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit.

Recall that the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and Camilla visited Abuja and Lagos in November 2018.

In a statement made available to Sun News, the Senior Press and Public Affairs Officer, British High Commission, Abuja, Chris Ogunmodede said the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, was also present for the meeting.

The statement reads:

President Buhari is visiting the United Kingdom at the invitation of Prime Minister Boris Johnson for the UK-Africa Investment Summit. This is an important opportunity to celebrate the long-standing people-to-people ties between our two countries. The Prince of Wales previously met President Buhari during a visit to Nigeria with The Duchess of Cornwall in 2018. It is expected that His Royal Highness and His Excellency, the President, will meet again later this year at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda. The Royal Family’s bond with Nigeria will be further strengthened this year through the forthcoming visit of His Royal Highness, Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex.

Check out the photos below.

Photo Credit: buharisallau