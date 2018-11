Prince Charles and Camilla have landed in Nigeria for the third and final stop of their West African Tour,

Before arriving Nigeria, the Royal couple visited The Gambia and Ghana.

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived to a parade by National Guards.

See photos:

Watch

The National Anthem is played and His Royal Highness inspects the Guard. pic.twitter.com/PamGg5ejYM — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) November 6, 2018

Photo Credit: @clarencehouse | Twitter