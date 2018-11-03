RoyalVisitGhana: Prince Charles & Camilla arrive Ghana for Second Stop on West African Tour

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles, and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, on Friday arrived Ghana on the second stop of their tour of West Africa.

For the first leg of their tour, the royal couple was in The Gambia.

They arrived to a welcome ceremony at Jubilee House where they met President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the First Lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo.

After their arrival, their Royal Highnesses visited the Commonwealth war graves where they were joined by the Earl of Wessex who is visiting Ghana as part of the Duke of Edinburgh International Award.

For their last engagement of the day Prince Charles and Camilla attended the British High Commission reception, which was held to celebrate the close relationship the UK has with Ghana and also to celebrate the Prince’s 70th birthday this month.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @clarencehouse