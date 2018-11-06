BN Beauty: Meet the Gorgeous African Queens competing at Miss World 2018

With beautiful and talented women from over 100 countries, the Miss World 2018 competition will soon kick off!

Miss World 2018 will be the 68th edition of the Miss World pageant and it will take place in Sanya, China on December 8, 2018. Manushi Chhillar from India will crown her successor at the end of the event.

106 delegates have been confirmed to participate. Benin is making its Miss World debut.

As always BN will be bringing you all the updates from the competition but first, here’s a chance to meet ALL the African beauty queens who will be competing for the Miss World 2018 crown.

Angola – Nelma Ferreira

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

Height: 178

Bio: Nelma is in her second year at University and is studying for a Business Management Degree and hopes to continue her education by studying languages. She has a special talent for cooking traditional Angolan food and for performing traditional Angolan dancing. Nelma has a passion for basketball and likes to learn new things she also likes listening to relaxing music in her spare time. Personal Motto: Help anyone who needs help.

Botswana – Moitshepi Elias

Age: 24

Occupation: Account Manager

Height: 168

Bio: Moitshepi’s proudest moment was having completed her Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance. She is currently working as an Account Manager and has ambitions to grow her supplies company to international levels. She enjoys swimming and listening to traditional Setswana music as well as performing Setswana traditional dance. Moitshepi’s biggest fear is repeating the same mistake twice. She has a pet Boerboel dog called Surge. Personal Motto: ‘Become the person that you needed as a younger you.’

Cameroon – Aimee Caroline Nseke

Age: 22

Occupation: Business Law Student

Bio: Aimee had completed a Bachelor of Science Degree in Commercial and Business Marketing and is currently studying Business Law with ambitions to qualify as a Lawyer or become an accomplished Company Manager. Her most memorable day was when she traveled without her parents for the first time. She enjoys fitness, golf, and cooking and listening to music by Ed Sheeran. Personal Motto: ’90 percent failure, 10 percent perseverance.’

Egypt – Mony Helal

Age: 27

Occupation: Director of Consulting Agency

Height: 174

Bio:

Equatorial Guinea – Silvia Adjomo Ndong

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

Height: 167

Bio: Silvia is currently a student and would like to become a journalist, but has dreams to pursue her special talent and become a singer. As well as singing, she also enjoys dancing. Her proudest day is the day of her First Communion. Her favorite food is spaghetti and her favorite film is ‘Spider-Man’.

Ethiopia – Sollyana Abayneh

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Height: 174

Bio: Sollyana’s proudest moment was when she obtained her qualifications to continue following her dreams of studying Civil Engineering. She enjoys traditional African and Ethiopian dancing and drumming and also has a special talent for basketball tricks. Her favorite feel-good song is ‘Run the World’ by Beyonce. Personal Motto: ‘Being a human is enough to help another human being’.

Ghana – Nana Ama Benson

Age: 23

Occupation: Student

Height: 173

Bio: Nana’s proudest moment was when she graduated from University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing. She enjoys reading and her favorite book is Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle. Nana also enjoys dancing and acting and playing basketball. Her favorite song is Heal the World and her favorite film is ‘Don’t Breathe’. Personal Motto: ‘Never give up.’

Guinea-Bissau – Rubiato Nhamajo

Age: 24

Occupation: Student

Height: 174

Bio:

Kenya – Finali Galaiya

Age: 24

Occupation: Accounting Student & TV Presenter

Height: 168

Bio: Finali is continuing with her studies to be a Chartered Accountant and is currently an Entrepreneur and a Television Presenter. She also has diplomas in Acting, Martial Arts, Yoga, and Dance. Finali enjoys traveling, swimming, reading historical novels and public speaking and has a special talent for debates and baking. Her favorite song is ‘Hakuna Matata.’ Personal Motto: ‘Forgive and let go of anger, resentment, and hate, instead use the time to spread love by doing at least one kind thing every day.’

Madagascar – Miantsa Randriambelonoro

Age: 20

Occupation: Student

Height: 174

Bio: Miantsa is currently studying for a Master’s Degree in Geodesy and Cartography and her dream job would be to be a Land Surveyor. She enjoys playing volleyball, chess, and Madagascan musical instruments and has a special talent for singing. ‘Close to you’ by The Carpenters is her favorite feel-good song. Personal Motto: ‘Accomplish everything with joy.’

Mauritius – Anne Murielle Ravina

Age: 23

Occupation: Administrative Officer

Height: 176

Bio: A graduate of the University of Mauritius, Anne is currently working as an Administrative Officer in a Finance and Legal firm. She has ambitions to enter into politics. Her proudest moment was when she got a distinction for her dissertation at University. She enjoys playing the guitar, painting, writing, and dancing. Her favorite film is ’12 Years a Slave’ and her favorite food is Seafood Salad. Personal Motto: ‘Everything happens for a specific reason.’

Nigeria – Anita Ukah

Age: 23

Occupation: Medical Laboratory Science

Height: 188

Bio: After completing her degree, Anita is now working as a Medical Laboratory Scientist and hopes to continue working in this field and working as a model. She has a special talent for dancing, especially, pop, hip-hop, and traditional African. Anita also enjoys cooking and traveling and comes from a family of nine children. Personal Motto:’ Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.’

Rwanda – Liliane Iradukunda

Age: 19

Occupation: Beauty Queen

Height: 171

Bio: Liliane’s proudest moment was when she graduated from High School, she then went on to study tourism and is currently working for a company and focusing on her work as Miss Rwanda. She enjoys getting involved in community work, running and socializing with friends. Liliane has a special talent for drumming and Rwandan traditional dancing. Her favorite films are ‘The Bourne Identity’ series. Personal Motto: ‘If anything is worth doing, it’s worth overdoing!’

Senegal – Aissatou Filly

Age: 22

Occupation: Student & Model

Height: 183

Bio:

Sierra Leone – Sarah Laura Tucker

Age: 24

Occupation: Student

Height: 171

Bio: Sarah is a student of Mass Communications and would like to continue her studies and Major in International Relations. She enjoys cooking and playing lawn tennis. Sarah also has a talent for singing and dancing. Her favorite book is ‘The Fault in our Stars’ and her favorite song is ‘The Greatest Love of All’ by Whitney Houston. Personal Motto: ‘Where there is a will, there is a way.’

South Africa – Thulisa Keyi

Age: 26

Occupation: Senior Accountant

Height: 170

Bio: After studying Accountancy, Thulisa is working as a Senior Accountant and would like to continue in her field and one day run her own investment company. She enjoys reading, keeping fit and performing on stage. Pasta and Lobster Thermidor are Thulisa’s favorite foods and her favorite book is ‘David and Goliath’ by Malcolm Gladwell. Personal Motto: ‘Never give up. Rise above your circumstances and keep moving forward.’

South Sudan – Florence Thompson

Age: 19

Occupation: Student

Height: 182

Bio: Tuta is currently a second-year medical student and dreams of continuing with her studies and completing a Master’s Degree in Medicine. She would like to specialize in Orthopaedic Surgery and has aspirations of working as an Orthopaedic Surgeon. Tuta enjoys playing basketball and cooking and has a cat called Mongia and a dog called Cintiya. In her spare time, she listens to music by Malcolm Lockyear. Personal Motto: ‘With God first.’

Tanzania – Queen Elizabeth Makune

Age: 22

Occupation: Student

Height: 180

Bio: Having completed a Degree in Public Sector Accounting and Finance, Queen Elizabeth has continued with further studies. Among her hobbies are singing, listening to music and rapping. Her sporting interest is the Long Jump. Her proudest moment was when she led the female parade as a Major in the Tanzanian Military. Her favorite film is ‘Coming to America’ starring Eddie Murphy. Personal Motto: ‘Do to others what you would love to be done to you.’

Tunisia – Haifa Ghedir

Age: 23

Occupation: Teacher

Height: 175

Bio: Having completed a Bachelor’s Degree in Business and English and a Masters in Journalism, Haifa is currently working as a TV presenter and a teacher and has dreams of having her own talk show or opening her own school. She enjoys traditional Tunisian and Oriental dancing and has a special talent for singing. Haifa also enjoys swimming and reading Self-Improvement books. Personal Motto: ‘Love for the others what you love for yourself.’

Uganda – Quiin Abenakyo

Age: 22

Occupation: Business Computing Student

Height: 175

Bio: Quiin has completed her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Computing. She has a passion for cooking and dreams of becoming a Top Chef and a successful Business Woman. Quiin’s proudest moment was when she participated in the New York Fashion Week. Her favorite film is ‘Coming to America’ with Eddie Murphy and her favorite food is martooke and groundnut sauce. She also enjoys reading and traveling. Personal Motto: ‘If you believe, you can achieve.’

Zimbabwe – Belinda Potts

Age: 21

Occupation: Student

Height: 178

Bio: Belinda is currently pursuing a Diploma in Animal Sciences and dreams of becoming a successful Veterinary Surgeon. Belinda enjoys playing volleyball, basketball and going swimming. She has a special talent for public speaking and acting and plays the Mbira, a traditional Zimbabwean instrument. Her favorite foods are pork chops and mashed potatoes. Personal Motto: ‘Consistency is the key, keep working hard and never give up.’