President Buhari approves N30,000 Minimum Wage

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the new N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

According to reports from PUNCH, President Buhari endorsed the new minimum wage while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today, 6th of November.

The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.

A year ago, on November 27, 2017, I inaugurated the National Minimum Wage Committee,with a mandate to recommend a new minimum wage for Nigerian workers. I am pleased that they have now completed their work,and submitted the Report. The entire nation is grateful for their service. pic.twitter.com/vjg8yxfbcb — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

From the onset, we knew the committee had a difficult task ahead of it; that there would be heated debates and strong differences, on the way to a consensus position acceptable by all parties. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

It is truly inspiring is that, in all of this, the members of the Committee always came back to the negotiating table with a common goal of improving the welfare of Nigerian workers. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

We recognize the validity of both sides of the debate: On the government side, the concerns around affordability, considering that even today many states struggle to meet existing salary obligations. And on the side of labour, there is the need for any increase to be meaningful. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

I ask for patience and understanding from everyone in the coming weeks, as we commence a review of the Minimum Wage Report. Our plan is to transmit an Executive Bill to the National Assembly for passage within the shortest possible time. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018

The welfare of workers will continue to be our priority. I thank the leadership of the organized labour and private sector, and representatives of State and Federal Govts, for all their hard work. That we’re now here at this stage of the review process, is a notable achievement. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) November 6, 2018