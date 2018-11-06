President Buhari approves N30,000 Minimum Wage

BellaNaija

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the new N30,000 minimum wage for civil servants.

According to reports from PUNCH, President Buhari endorsed the new minimum wage while receiving the report of the Tripartite Committee on the Review of National Minimum Wage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja today, 6th of November.

The report was submitted by the committee’s chairman, Amal Pepple.

