RoyalVisitNigeria: Mo Abudu, Osas Ighodaro, Rita Dominic, Mr Eazi meet with Prince Charles & Camilla in Lagos

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria a few days ago and spent some time in Abuja after which they headed down to Lagos today.

Following their arrival, Prince Charles and Camilla attended a reception held by the British Council in Nigeria where they met and interacted with young people from the world of art, fashion, music, and film.

Some of the celebrities at this gathering included Mo Abudu, Osas Ighodaro, Rita Dominic, Mr Eazi, Waje, M.I., Bez, Linda Ejiofor, Adesua Etomi, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Kiki Omieli and more.

See photos below:

Photo Credit: @clarencehouse, #RoyalVisitNigeria, @ngbritisharts