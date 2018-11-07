BellaNaija

Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today

#RoyalVisitNigeria: Mo Abudu, Osas Ighodaro, Rita Dominic, Mr Eazi meet with Prince Charles & Camilla in Lagos

07.11.2018 at By Leave a Comment

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrived Nigeria a few days ago and spent some time in Abuja after which they headed down to Lagos today.

Following their arrival, Prince Charles and Camilla attended a reception held by the British Council in Nigeria where they met and interacted with young people from the world of art, fashion, music, and film.

Some of the celebrities at this gathering included Mo Abudu, Osas Ighodaro, Rita Dominic, Mr Eazi, Waje, M.I., Bez, Linda Ejiofor, Adesua Etomi, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Kiki Omieli and more.

See photos below:

Mo Abudu

Osas Ighodaro

Waje

Kechi

Sisi Yemmie

Mai Atafo

Photo Credit: @clarencehouse, #RoyalVisitNigeria, @ngbritisharts

Star Features

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

BN Movie of the Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija