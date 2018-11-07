Prince Charles & Camilla arrive Lagos

As a part of their Royal Visit to Nigeria, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla, have arrived in Lagos.

Punch reports that the Royal Couple arrived at the Murtala Mohammed Airport and was received by the Lagos State Deputy Governor, Idiat Adebule.

Prince Charles will meet with members of the business community in Lagos, and will attend a display by the Nigerian Navy in Victoria Island.

Prince Charles and Camilla arrived Nigeria on Tuesday where they met with President Muhammadu Buhari and were hosted to a reception at the residence of the British High Commissioner.