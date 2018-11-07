BellaNaija

#RoyalVisitNigeria: Prince Charles & Camilla meet with Bolanle Olukanni, Bukola & Toyin Saraki

07.11.2018

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall landed in Nigeria yesterday and were hosted at the residence of the British High Commissioner to a reception.

Spotted at this gathering were Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Toyin Saraki and media personality Bolanle Olukanni.

At the reception, Prince Charles gave a speech where he said:

It was of particular importance to my wife and to myself that we should conclude our Tour of West Africa by coming here to Nigeria, and to experience, however briefly, something of the extraordinary nature of this immense country.

Watch:

