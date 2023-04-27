BNRSVP Events this Weekend

Hello BellaNaijarians!

Subtle Reflection

A Subtle Reflection, a group exhibition between Saga Adeoluwa, Raji Bamidele, and Ken Nwadiogbu.. mixed media art, paintings, digital art and hyperrealism.

Date: Thursday, April 13 – Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 3 PM.

Venue: Omenka Gallery, 24 Modupe Alakija Cres, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Karaoke Night

This Thursday Karaoke is going to be a special one. Head over to The Grid Lounge Karaoke and experience the fun vibes of a karaoke night party. Sing, dance, and make memories with friends.

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: The Grid Lagos, 6 Thomas Ajufo Street, off Opebi Rd, Ikeja, Lagos.

House of Zaza

Get lost in the magic of Thursday nights at the House of Zaza. DJ Oluwabruce is bringing the heat with the hottest Afro house, happy funk house and piano house beats that will keep you dancing until sunrise.

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: ZaZa Lagos, Agoro Odiyan Street, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09123555555, 08179459734

Owambe Thursday

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Time: 6 PM.

Venue: The Garden, 8 Bayo Kuku Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: 08124230942

The Assembly

Charge up for the last session of The Assembly in April! Going to be a night to remember

Date: Thursday, April 27, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08103327061

Rhapsody’s



Get ready to party with fast-rising singer Seyi Vibez this weekend.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Venue: Rhapsody’s GRA, 53-55 Sobo Arobiodu St, Ikeja GRA, Ikeja, Lagos.

Premium Friday

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Lush Club, Sky Mall, Lekki – Epe Expy, Eti-Osa, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Friday Vibe with DJ Spikey

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09134444716, 09134446698

Ric Hassani Live in the Stage Lagos

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 11 PM,

Venue: Stage Lagos, Golden Gate Complex, 25B, 1 Glover Rd, Ikoyi, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09061555555

Black Out Friday

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08103327061

We Own Fridays

This event plans to redefine the party scene in Port Harcourt and offer a safe space where diverse people can come to connect, vibe, dance and be themselves, free from judgement. Good music, no interruptions, just pure vibes from start to end. This is a soft party for soft people.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Havana by South 66, No 53 King Perekule Street, Elechi, Port Harcourt.

RSVP: HERE

After Dark Fridays

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: 09081988888

The Action! Party

Join Amaka Studio this month for a star-studded celebration of our second annual AMAKA-ZINE. The ACTION! Party will be featuring exclusive performances by Teni, Fave and many more.

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023.

RSVP: HERE

Playlist Curated by DJ Ocean

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09134444716, 09134446698

Let’s Go Bananas

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Venue: W Bar Lounge, Cowries Terminal. LASWA Yard, Falomo Bridge, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09080066666, 08091333339

Chandelier Saturdays

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 10 PM.

Venue: De Chandelier Night Club, 234b Adeola Odeku St, Eti-Osa, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 08103327061

Silent Disco

This weekend, turn up in a different manner. If you’ve never experienced a silent disco party? This is your opportunity. Get tickets for only N3,000 and N2,500 for groups of 4.

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: 17th Avenue Lagos, 8 Rafiat Ayinke Tinubu Cl, Oniru, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Esu and the Vagabond Minstrels

UNILAG is in town! Get ready to be amazed by their vibrant and imaginative performance of “Esu and the Vagabond Minstrels” by Femi Osofisan. This electrifying showcase of talent and creativity will transport you to a world where materialism is exposed as a dead-end street. Don’t miss out on special appearances from UNILAG’s famous alumn

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 2 PM & 5 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jungle Justice

Jungle Justice is a courtroom comedy. The play takes us through this hilarious courtroom shenanigans which plays out the major problem with the Nigerian legislative arm and the police force and the depraved mindset of the citizens and their attitude towards the rule of law.

Date: Saturday, April 29 | Sunday, April 30 | May 1, 2023.

Time: 5 PM & 7 PM.

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Jaiye

Here’s an electrifying evening of games, music, food, drink, and mingling, just for you!

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Restaurant 23 (R23), Saka Tinubu Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

The Vibes & Unagi Party: A White Drip Affair

“The Vibes & Unagi Party: A White Drip Affair” is an opportunity to come out in your white drip, meet new people, play some games, win some cash, and have the night of your life!

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 4 PM.

Venue: Brentford Resorts Jabi, Mabushi, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory.

RSVP: HERE

Amapiano Left and Right

Amapiano Left and Right is a community of Amapiano and House music lovers, gathering together amongst the best in arts, music, people and culture. Presenting the 2nd edition of this one-of-a-kind event, the theme is “Let The Music Bind Us.”

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Bolivar, Biscourt Apartments, Wole Olateju Crescent, Lekki, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

GTCO Food and Drink Festival in Africa

Craving something delicious? Look no further than the street food vendors at the upcoming GTCO Food and Drink Festival in Africa! With a variety of tasty options to choose from, you won’t leave hungry.

Date: Saturday, April 29 – Monday, May 1, 2023.

Venue: Plot 1, Water Corporation Drive, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Escape Room

Are you up for a challenge? Does Escape Room sound like fun? You’ll get locked in a room and be given a storyline. The challenge is to make sense of the clues and solve the mystery within 60 minutes to unlock the door. The room themes are Prison Break, Ark Raider & Sherlock Holmes. If you’re a fan of these shows, you know what to expect!

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023.

Time: 12 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Movie in the Park Experience

Calling all movie buffs! It’s that time again to experience the magic of the big screen of the Movie in the Park Experience.

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: Muri Okunola Park, Adeyemo Alakija Street, Lagos

RSVP: HERE

The Sunday Vibe with DJ Spikey & DJ Favynaz

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: The Vibe, 16b, Akin Olugbade Street, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 09134444716, 09134446698

AYO

Ayo is coming!! Get ready to laugh, dance, and experience the richness of Yoruba culture!

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 5 PM

Venue: Terra Kulture, Plot 1376, Tiamiyu Savage, Off Ahmadu Bello Way, VI, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Sunday At Ilashe – The Kickback & the Cookout Edition

Indulge your longstanding urge to unwind by the pool, eat countless barbeques and drink sexy cocktails at this edition of Sunday at Ilashe. There will be live grilling, fun beach challenges, in-house massage therapists and guest surprises to keep you thoroughly entertained.

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 11 AM.

Venue: Ilashe, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Scented Candle Making & Brunch

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023.

Time: 2 PM.

Venue: Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE or Call 07010727360

Obi’s House

Join Obi’s House this Monday at Hard Rock Cafe for a unique experience that brings the weekend to you on a Monday night. From live music to great drinks, Obi’s House has everything you need to start your week off right. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023.

Time: 11 PM.

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Landmark Village, Water Corporation Road, Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos.

RSVP: HERE

Luxury Privé 2.0

543 presents Luxury Privé 2.0 Capsule event. 543 showcase is an initiative with the aim of curating premium lifestyle experiences through Arts, Fashion, Culture, and bespoke events.

Date: Sunday, April 30 – Monday, May 1, 2023.

Time: 10 AM.

Venue: Pier Harbour by SRS, 14 A.J. Marinho Drive, Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria.

RSVP: HERE

Traffik Tuesday

The lit-est weekday party in Lagos is this Tuesday!

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Time: 7 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 08188393890 or HERE

Tacos Tuesday

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Time: 5 PM.

Venue: El Padrino, 256 Bature Brewery Lagos, Etim Inyang Crescent, Lagos.

Mood Wednesday Mood Lagos is hosting an epic rooftop party with the best rhythm and hype vibes. Don’t miss out on the fun!

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023.

Time: 8 PM.

Venue: Mood Lagos, The Lennox Mall, Admiralty Way, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

RSVP: 09012705495