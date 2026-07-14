Is The 2026 World Cup The Best World Cup Ever?

The World Cup, every four years, has become a sort of global culture or ritual. Whether your country qualifies or not, every citizen of every country around the world follows the tournament intently, rooting for certain teams to win or lose and even, where chances arise, profiting off the tournament’s global sensationalism. Needless to mention that each World Cup tournament also brings its highlights, from players scoring exceptional goals and unearthing an underrated player to giving fans talking points that make each tournament memorable. However, since its establishment in 1930, fans have been arguing whether the 2026 World Cup edition is the best yet.

Well, there are many reasons to hold this claim.

Africans Team at the World Cup

The first talking point, from the African perspective, that could qualify the 2026 World Cup as the best ever is the number of qualified African countries that competed at the tournament. For the first time in its history, 10 African countries qualified for the World Cup, and also put up performances that shocked the world. 9 out of the qualified African countries progressed out of the group stage, with Morocco almost reaching the semi-finals.

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Vozinha’s Heroic Performance

No doubt, the World Cup is one of the biggest stages in the world where superstars are made. Underrated players gain visibility, and many players grab the opportunity of competing at the tournament to secure a better club move for themselves. However, for Vozinha, it’s a different ball game. Vozinha is a 40-year-old Cape Verdean goalkeeper who, after Cape Verde’s game against Spain, became the star of the tournament, gaining more than 20 million followers days after the game. This was even more remarkable for him because, at 40, the 2026 World Cup is his debut World Cup. Through his heroic performance, he not only gained millions of followers and became the tournament’s favourite, but he also brought attention to his country. Now many people on social media claim they’d like to visit Cape Verde soon. It’s the World Cup effect.

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The Race for the Golden Boot

For the first time in World Cup history, the race for the golden boot is wide open. While Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have 8 goals each and England’s Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham have 6 goals each, the golden boot winner is wide open. Before Norway was disqualified, Erling Haaland, currently on 7 goals, was among the contestants, and he would have contested till the final should Norway have made it through. Argentina, France and England are still in the tournament, so the golden boot winner might have to be decided on the very day of the final.

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High-ranking Countries in the Semi-Final

For the first time in World Cup history, FIFA’s high-ranking countries will face off in the semi-finals. France versus Spain and England versus Argentina. These the top four footballing countries according to FIFA’s ranking based on trophies won and team performances. The matches already promise to be epic because it is a battle of the giants, and it might be a very long time till we witness such epic matches.

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Final World Cup Appearances

The next World Cup will be held in 2030, which means this is the final World Cup tournament for many players. Players like Neymar, Mohammed Salah, Kevin de Bruyne and others. This could also be Cristiano Ronaldo, Guillermo Ochoa and Lionel Messi‘s last World Cup, as they all made their World Cup debuts in 2006, the longest yet for any player. Nothing makes a tournament the best yet when it ushers out some of the legends of the game.