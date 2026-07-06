Nigerian Doctor Dr Dorcas Akanbi Graduates With a 4.90 CGPA & Delivers Valedictory Speech in Russian

Nigerian students are consistently making their mark globally, and the latest professional to join the ranks is Dr Dorcas Akanbi. The newly inducted medical doctor has completed her studies at Rostov State Medical University in Russia, graduating with an outstanding cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 4.90 out of 5.00 to emerge as one of the institution’s best graduating students.

Alongside her high marks, she delivered the valedictory speech to an audience of faculty members, university officials, peers, and families—speaking entirely in fluent Russian.

Taking to social media to celebrate the milestone, Dr Akanbi shared her academic journey from Nigeria to Europe, writing, “I have FINALLY been inducted into the medical profession!!! One of the BGS with a CGPA of 4.90/5.00 From Unilag to Russia, God did it! Dr. AKANBI D.E. It’s Dr Elereke to you now!!.”

Her achievement has been widely celebrated online, with the Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), Abike Dabiri–Erewa, acknowledging the feat as a direct reflection of the global competitiveness, brilliance, and determination of Nigerian youths.

For her big day, Dr Akanbi opted for sharp, contemporary tailoring, wearing a structured, deep plum-coloured pantsuit featuring clean lines and a contemporary silhouette. The wrap-style blazer was designed with unique, architectural shoulder paneling that creates a subtle cape-like draping effect, secured at the waist by a thin matching tie and a single gold statement button, with a gold brooch pinned to the broad lapel.

She layered the jacket over a classic white collared button-down shirt and paired it with high-waisted, wide-leg matching trousers featuring a sharp centre crease that elongated her frame. Embracing her identity, she styled her hair in a voluminous, textured natural afro blowout with a deep side part and accessorised with gold drop earrings, later adding on social media that she was “extra proud to have rocked my natural hair for my big day.”

Photo Credit: Dorcas Akanbi/Instagram