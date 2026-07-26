BBNaija Season 11 Starts Tonight! Here’s How to Watch the Premiere Show Live

Tonight is the night! After weeks of anticipation, speculation, and enough social media conversations to fill a season of their own, Big Brother Naija Season 11 is finally here. The launch show kicks off at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, and if the build-up is anything to go by, this is going to be a premiere worth clearing your schedule for.

This season’s theme is Everything Is For The Taking, and Biggie has made it very clear from the outset that nothing in that house will come easy. Every task, every alliance, every vote, and every decision will have to be earned, and the housemates who understand that from the first night will be the ones still standing when it matters most. Speaking of housemates, we do not yet know exactly who is walking through those doors tonight, which is honestly part of the excitement. What we do know is that BBNaija has always delivered when it comes to putting together a mix of personalities that keep Nigeria, and the wider African viewing community, glued to their screens for ten weeks straight. Expect the unexpected, because that has always been the only reliable thing about this show.

The stakes this season are the highest they have ever been. This year’s winner walks away with a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize, comprising ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, making it the biggest reward in the show’s eleven-season history. If that does not set the tone for what is coming, nothing will.

Then there is Ebuka Obi–Uchendu, who returns as host for Season 11, and if his previous hosting appearances have taught us anything, it is that his fashion looks on launch night are an event in themselves. He has been known to show up in not just one look but sometimes two across a single show, each one more fashion-forward than the last. Tonight, who knows, he might even push it to three. Watching to see what Ebuka walks out in is reason enough to tune in even if you have never watched BBNaija before.

How to Watch the BBNaija Season 11 Premiere Show Live

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 launch show airs tonight, Sunday, 26 July 2026, at 7:00 PM WAT. Here is where and how you can tune in to watch the housemates enter the house live:

On TV (DStv & GOtv): Watch the live launch broadcast on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 / GOtv Channel 7) starting at 7:00 PM.

Stream Live Online: If you are on the move, stream the premiere live on the DStv Stream app or GOtv Streamapp from your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.

24/7 Live House Access: Immediately after the launch show finishes, the 24-hour live feed switches on on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49.

Seven o’clock. Tonight. Do not miss it.