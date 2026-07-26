Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop

BBNaija Season 11 Starts Tonight! Here's How to Watch the Premiere Show Live

Movies & TV Scoop

From Katung to Imisi: Meet Every Big Brother Naija Winner Before Season 11 Begins

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Promotions

Peggy Ovire, Teniola Aladese, Jide Kosoko, Patrick Doyle and Ayo Adesanya star In Madam President: Showing on YouTube

BN TV Movies & TV Music Scoop

5 New Music Videos You Should Be Watching This Week

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Nana Otedola Joins Temi Ajibade & Mr Eazi for a Heartwarming The How Far Podcast Season 5 Finale

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Teniola Aladese Leads Suspenseful Drama in Teaser for "We Must Begin Again, Together"

Movies & TV Scoop

See Thuso Mbedu, Damson Idris, Shamz Garuba & Viola Davis in the First Children of Blood and Bone Photos

Movies & TV Scoop

Big Brother Naija Season 11 Premieres 26 July With a Record ₦160 Million Grand Prize

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

These 5 Nollywood Films Deserve a Spot on Your July Watchlist

Movies & TV Scoop

Jaafar Jackson Makes Cinema History as "Michael" Biopic Surpasses $1 Billion Globally

Movies & TV

BBNaija Season 11 Starts Tonight! Here’s How to Watch the Premiere Show Live

Big Brother Naija Season 11 premieres tonight at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Family. Here is where and how to watch live on DStv, GOtv, and Showmax, what to expect, and everything you need to know about this year’s record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Big Brother Naija host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a crystal-embellished denim jacket and pink wide-leg trousers by ATAFO, inspired by legendary actor Nkem Owoh, as BBNaija Season 11 premieres.FO as BBNaija Season 11 premieres.

Host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu wearing a custom ATAFO ensemble inspired by the legendary, once-in-a-generation actor, comedian, singer, and producer Nkem Owoh, highlighting his iconic launch night style as BBNaija Season 11 kicks off. Photo Credit: Ebuka/Instagram

Tonight is the night! After weeks of anticipation, speculation, and enough social media conversations to fill a season of their own, Big Brother Naija Season 11 is finally here. The launch show kicks off at 7pm on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, and if the build-up is anything to go by, this is going to be a premiere worth clearing your schedule for.

This season’s theme is Everything Is For The Taking, and Biggie has made it very clear from the outset that nothing in that house will come easy. Every task, every alliance, every vote, and every decision will have to be earned, and the housemates who understand that from the first night will be the ones still standing when it matters most. Speaking of housemates, we do not yet know exactly who is walking through those doors tonight, which is honestly part of the excitement. What we do know is that BBNaija has always delivered when it comes to putting together a mix of personalities that keep Nigeria, and the wider African viewing community, glued to their screens for ten weeks straight. Expect the unexpected, because that has always been the only reliable thing about this show.

Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner Imisi Ayanwale wearing a strapless black velvet corset gown with beaded detailing at AMVCA 2026.

Imisi Ayanwale, Big Brother Naija Season 10 winner, bagged the grand prize last season. She is pictured here in a black velvet gown at AMVCA 2026. Photo Credit: Imisi/Instagram

The stakes this season are the highest they have ever been. This year’s winner walks away with a record-breaking ₦160 million grand prize, comprising ₦100 million in cash and a brand-new SUV, making it the biggest reward in the show’s eleven-season history. If that does not set the tone for what is coming, nothing will.

Then there is Ebuka ObiUchendu, who returns as host for Season 11, and if his previous hosting appearances have taught us anything, it is that his fashion looks on launch night are an event in themselves. He has been known to show up in not just one look but sometimes two across a single show, each one more fashion-forward than the last. Tonight, who knows, he might even push it to three. Watching to see what Ebuka walks out in is reason enough to tune in even if you have never watched BBNaija before.

How to Watch the BBNaija Season 11 Premiere Show Live

The Big Brother Naija Season 11 launch show airs tonight, Sunday, 26 July 2026, at 7:00 PM WAT. Here is where and how you can tune in to watch the housemates enter the house live:

  • On TV (DStv & GOtv): Watch the live launch broadcast on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151) and Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154 / GOtv Channel 7) starting at 7:00 PM.
  • Stream Live Online: If you are on the move, stream the premiere live on the DStv Stream app or GOtv Streamapp from your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV.
  • 24/7 Live House Access: Immediately after the launch show finishes, the 24-hour live feed switches on on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 49.

Seven o’clock. Tonight. Do not miss it.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php